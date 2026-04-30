Another record-breaking Day of Giving at La Salle University

La Salle University’s annual Day of Giving continues to break records as the Explorer community rallies together to support its students.

On the 13th Annual Day of Giving, held on Tuesday, April 28, $2,026,650 was raised, the most in the history of the fundraising initiative through gifts from more than 1,250 generous donors. This total, which surpassed last year’s dollars raised, is the sixth-consecutive year that La Salle has gone over the philanthropic threshold of $1 million.

“The continued generosity of the La Salle community is something for which I am deeply grateful,” said President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. “Bringing in more than $2 million in one day is an extraordinary effort for this community and those contributions will make a tremendous difference, ensuring that our students at 20th and Olney continue to receive the transformational Lasallian education and experience they not only expect, but deserve.”

Gifts throughout the day were enhanced by the generosity of several donors, including a memorial gift of $100,000 unlocked by the first 250 gifts from the family of Anthony J. Nocella, ‘66, a $100,000 gift from Pauline Scalvino, ‘87, chair of the La Salle University Board of Trustees, unlocked by 100 gifts from Young Alumni, and a $25,000 gift from Bill, ‘90, and Nancy Matthews unlocked by 75 gifts to the La Salle University Honors Program.

“Once again, our Explorer community rose to the occasion and showed their support and generosity to our students and our campus,” Freddie Pettit, vice president of university advancement said. “We are exceptionally grateful for the support from everyone who contributed to making this Day of Giving such a success.”

The day was full of Blue and Gold pride on campus, with the Explorer making his rounds, lunch from a local food truck, arts and crafts activities, a scavenger hunt, and even goats from the Philly Goat Project making an appearance.

-Naomi Thomas