Alumni Association’s 2023 annual awards reception honors those making an impact in Philadelphia

“To have the John J. Finley Award bestowed upon me is both humbling and deeply meaningful,” Kane said. “My life has been shaped by La Salle University and the Christian Brothers in ways that I never expected, and I owe much of my success to the devoted faculty of this University. La Salle invested in me, nourished me as a lifelong learner and leader, and it kept every promise it ever made to me. My service to the University over these past 20 years has been focused on—in some small way—repaying the debt I owe to La Salle and paying it forward for future generations. I am grateful to the Alumni Association Board of Directors for allowing me to join such an esteemed group of alumni whose names are synonymous with Lasallian leadership. But there is still more to do for La Salle, and I remain committed to that end.”

Kane launched Signature 57 in 2021. Since its inception, the firm has built a strong reputation for strategy, sequencing, stakeholder relations, and storytelling. Its clients include VISIT PHILADELPHIA, Mural Arts Philadelphia, Jefferson Health, Horatio Alger Association, and Please Touch Museum to name a few.

Kane also serves as Host City Executive for Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the nonprofit entity that won the City of Philadelphia’s bid to host matches for FIFA World Cup 2026. As Host City Executive, Kane now leads the operationalization of the Host City Committee, which is responsible for ensuring the hosting of World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field and an almost 40-day Fan Fest while welcoming over half a million visitors to Philadelphia in the summer of 2026.

In 2023, Kane was named to City & State’s Above & Beyond list “recognizing 50 remarkable women who are blazing new trails in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

With nearly 20 years of experience in Philadelphia-based public relations agencies, Kane’s previous work includes serving as the co-lead of strategic communications for the 2015 World Meeting of Families and the visit of Pope Francis to Philadelphia.

“I heard about Meg before I had the chance to meet her,” said Alumni Association President Joe Markmann, Ph.D., MBA ’06, ’96. “Her reputation as a leader—formed while she was still an undergrad—preceded her. When I finally met Meg, I totally got it. Meg is energetic, passionate, creative, and tireless in her support of La Salle. She has given tremendously in her time, talent and treasure and there is no one better suited to be selected as this year’s John J. Finley Awardee.”

Signum Fidei Medal

The highest form of recognition awarded by the La Salle Alumni Association, the Signum Fidei Medal has been given annually since 1942 and recognizes individuals or groups who have made noteworthy contributions to the advancement of humanitarian principles in keeping with the Christian-Judeo tradition. The Medal derives its name from the motto of the Christian Brothers—“Sign of Faith.”

Savage Sisters Recovery, this year’s honoree, is focused on fighting addiction through radical love and connection. The mission is accomplished through the operation of three programs—housing, harm reduction, and education.

Founded by brother and sister team Adam Al-Asad, ’21, and Sarah Laurel, the organization began as a trauma-informed women’s recovery home in 2019 and now serves more than 15,000 people a year with direct services.

“The entire Savage Sisters Recovery team is honored and grateful to receive the Signum Fidei award in recognition of Savage Sisters efforts to serve the most vulnerable members of our community,” Al-Asad and Laurel said. “The Signum Fidei medal represents humanitarianism, service, and faith, three pillars we live by when serving our community. Each year we serve more than 16,000 people through the operation of our Housing, Harm Reduction, and Education programs. Each program contributes to our goals of eliminating accidental overdose death, eliminating the spread of infectious disease, and getting people off the streets and into recovery.”