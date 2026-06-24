Anonymous La Salle alumnus invests in Explorers’ education through $750K gift

La Salle University Explorers will gain greater access to career opportunities, professional mentorship, and a scholarship fund through a generous $750,000 gift from a dedicated alumnus.

The gift will aid Explorers from across the University’s three schools through an endowed scholarship fund and a Career Launch Fund. School of Business students will also benefit from The Practitioner Fellows Program in Accounting.

The anonymous donor, an alumnus who has built a successful career in the accounting world, is passionate about La Salle and helping Explorers excel in and out of the classroom. He believes in seeing a student’s hard work and dedication pay off and is committed to supporting the next generations of University graduates.

The alumnus hopes to see this gift become an integral part of student success and a support for the Explorer experience for years to come. He shared that his time at La Salle changed the trajectory of his life and he hopes that by creating opportunities for others, he can help students have access to a great education alongside experiences, mentorship, and professional networks that can do the same for them.

“We are incredibly grateful to this donor for supporting our current and future students through this creative and meaningful gift,” said Vice President for University Advancement Freddie Pettit. “This donor’s philanthropy will allow Explorers to not only access a high-quality education through scholarship support, but also develop critically important career readiness skills, as well learn directly from expert practitioners who will bring their professional experience to La Salle classrooms.”

The scholarship fund will provide partial-tuition support to qualifying students. First-generation and modest-income students will receive priority for the scholarship. Funds will be awarded for one academic year and can be renewed for subsequent years.

The Career Launch Fund, a partnership with the University’s Career Center, will be dedicated to coaching, mentoring, internships, and other experiential learning support. This University-wide resource will expand career advising and employer engagement specifically, becoming an additional resource to draw from as Explorers prepare to enter the workforce.

The Practitioner Fellows Program in Accounting will offer practitioner-based accounting education and faculty engagement grounded in professional experience, leadership, judgment, and ethics to students within the program.

The program will appoint practitioner fellow adjunct faculty in accounting who will guide instruction grounded in real-world leadership, judgment, and ethical decision-making. By learning directly from accomplished business and accounting professionals, students will gain practical, real-world knowledge. The initiative will be in direct alignment with the University’s curriculum, working alongside the school’s faculty and staff, along with upholding professional standards and industry excellence.

The initiative will help continue to strengthen La Salle’s dedication to career readiness, providing students with a unique opportunity to learn even more deeply about their professions prior to graduation.

“The way La Salle’s alumni network rallies around our institution and our students is something I will never take for granted,” said President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. “This gift will support student success in a multitude of ways, not only making it a reality for students to be able to afford a college education, but to also receive experiential learning opportunities that make our teaching standout among the rest.”