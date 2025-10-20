Anthony J., ‘66, and Ruth Nocella support student success at La Salle through a $1.2 million gift

Starting in fall 2025, a generous $1,250,000 gift from Anthony (Tony), ‘66, and Ruth Nocella will help support La Salle University students as they work towards their undergraduate degrees at 20th and Olney. The Nocellas’ donation is one of the largest one-time gifts that La Salle has received in recent years.

The Anthony J., ‘66, and Ruth Nocella Student Success Initiative (Nocella Student Success Fund) will support multiple Philadelphia-area Explorers per semester. Up to $100,000 in grants will be distributed between numerous students annually, with a maximum value of $5,000 per recipient. Students will have the opportunity to earn up to the maximum value when they demonstrate improvement in their GPA between an initial grant and a subsequent grant. The intention of the gift is to support and retain students who are working hard to earn their degrees with priority of the fund to support students who are employed or participating in internships while they pursue their degree.

“My life path was guided by experienced teachers and advisors who made my education ‘on the job training,’ as well as the advice and support I received from the Christian Brothers at La Salle. A big part of that path was ‘what goes around comes around,’ and that you should do things for others,” Tony Nocella, ‘66, said. “My time at La Salle guided me to computer science and in entrepreneurial directions, culminating as the president of four public companies. We hope to help students find and follow their own paths to success.”

To commemorate and symbolize the Nocella Student Success Fund, a walking path on La Salle’s campus — representing a path to success — will be named in honor of Tony and Ruth and the Nocella Student Success Fund.

The Nocella Student Success Fund will create access and opportunity for undergraduate students taking a minimum of nine credits per semester, maintain a 2.5 cumulative GPA, are residents of the City of Philadelphia or Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware, or Chester Counties, and demonstrate unmet financial need as determined by Student Financial Services.

This is the most recent act of philanthropy from the family, who have generously supported the University for decades. Tony and Ruth have been loyal donors to the School of Business, the Shoulder to Shoulder Campaign, Day of Giving campaigns, and much more. In 2008, they established the Anthony J., ‘66, and Ruth Nocella Endowed Scholarship (Nocella Endowed Scholarship), through which more than 50 scholarship awards have been given to La Salle students. The Nocella Endowed Scholarship will continue to help La Salle students, and the criteria will be modified to align with the Nocella Student Success Fund. As of February 2025, the Nocella Endowed Scholarship was valued at nearly $2 million.

In addition to being a loyal and generous alumnus, Tony served as a member of The Council of President’s Associates and the University Board of Trustees. He was inducted into the De LaSalle Society in 2007 and honored by La Salle with the Michael A. DeAngelis Award, which he received at commencement in 1966 and for a second time in 1985 for graduate leaders.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Nocella family and their continued generosity and support of La Salle, including their newest contribution to helping students with the establishment of the Nocella Student Success Fund,” Freddie Pettit, J.D., vice president for university advancement, said. “Financial struggles can often make the difference between a student returning for the next semester, the next year, or even earning their degree. Tony’s and Ruth’s gift will make a La Salle education possible for so many hard-working, deserving students who need some help to keep going.”

“La Salle is on a growth trajectory and the support from Ruth and Tony, and others like them, helps us continue to flourish,” University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “It is through their generosity that we can assist Explorers who need some extra support to earn the degrees that they work incredibly hard for. We are so appreciative of the Nocellas’ continued commitment.”

The Nocellas’ donation comes at a perfect time for the University, whose newest class is the largest since before the COVID-19 pandemic.