Brother Edward J. Sheehy’s legacy lives on through a memorial scholarship

With a nod to his passion for education and history, the memory of Brother Edward J. Sheehy, FSC, Ph.D., ’68, is being memorialized through an endowed scholarship created by his family.

The partial-tuition scholarship award will be given to a student with strong academic credentials and a demonstrated financial need. The first recipient will be awarded in the 2024-25 academic year with a preference for students majoring in history. It is anticipated that the $2,500 scholarship will be given to one student each academic year.

Br. Ed’s sister, Kelly Shone, and brother-in-law, John Shone, felt the scholarship was a way to remember the Christian Brother’s connection to La Salle and its students.

“He was passionate about La Salle and passionate about education and history,” John said.

Br. Ed, who died on Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 76, served as a faculty member and an on-campus Christian Brother during his time at La Salle. He earned the national spotlight in 2013 for his role as chaplain for the Explorers’ men’s basketball team during the team’s Sweet 16 run in the NCAA tournament.

Brother Edward J. Sheehy, FSC, Ph.D., ’68, commands a classroom’s attention during lecture. Courtesy of University Archives.

He served as associate professor in the Department of History until November 2022, when he transitioned to professor emeritus. He also spent time on the University’s board of trustees as vice president of the corporation.

Br. Ed began at La Salle as a student in 1963 upon entering the novitiate. He majored in history and education, earning his bachelor’s degree in 1968. He went on to receive a Master of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University in 1973 and completed his Master of Philosophy and Ph.D. studies in history at The George Washington University in 1983.

Later, he taught in La Salle’s Department of History for decades. His history courses, known by students as some of the most rigorous at La Salle, focused on modern U.S. history, U.S. maritime and naval military history, and U.S. Presidential elections.

Br. Ed quickly became an admired faculty member to students who knew him for his comprehensive approach and affable delivery of course material. He received the Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching in 1991 and the Holroyd Award in 1990 and 2012 in honor of his contributions to the University.

Kelly and John remember the impact Br. Ed made on his students. His family knew he always wanted to be a teacher and was able to turn his passion into a career.

“He was a challenging teacher, but his students learned a lot,” John said

To continue Br. Ed’s example, the Shones felt a scholarship to provide support to a student in need was the best course of action.

“It’s something Ed would have loved,” Kelly said of keeping Br. Ed’s legacy alive through the scholarship. “We wanted to honor him and have him remembered every year.”

Brother Edward J. Sheehy, FSC, Ph.D., ’68, (left) pictured on La Salle’s campus in 2022 with sister Kelly Shone (center) and nieces Gina Perrotta, ’24, (middle left) and Hannah Shone, ’26 (right).

Students do not need to apply directly for this scholarship, but instead will be identified if they fit the criteria. However, students must apply for the common scholarship application to be an eligible candidate for the award.

For more information on scholarships, visit lasalle.edu/financial-aid/financial-aid-for-undergraduates/scholarships.

If you would like to give to this scholarship, please visit lasalle.edu/giving to make a gift. For designation, please select ‘other’ and then in the comment field, please include “Br. Ed Sheehy Memorial Scholarship.” If you would like to mail a check, please make payable to La Salle University, include Br. Ed Sheehy Scholarship in the memo line, and mail to La Salle University, 1900 W Olney Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19141, Attn: Development Office.