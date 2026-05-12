Bucks County Community College and La Salle University create new pathways for Centurions to become Explorers

Bucks County Community College has strengthened its partnership with La Salle University to create new pathways for graduates of the two-year college to transfer to the Philadelphia-based university.

The presidents of both institutions signed two new transfer agreements Monday, May 11, at the College’s Newtown Campus.

The first creates an Honors-to-Honors Agreement, allowing students who graduate from the community college’s Honors@Bucks program to transfer seamlessly into La Salle’s honors program.

In the second agreement, students who earn an associate degree at Bucks with a GPA of at least 3.0 and sign a dual-admission agreement in advance can enter select La Salle business or technology bachelor’s degree programs with a guaranteed minimum of $20,000 per year merit scholarship for their junior and senior years.

What’s more, Bucks graduates who elect to pursue their bachelor’s and master’s degree together in one of the eligible business or technology programs will also receive a 20% tuition discount towards their master’s program. The bachelor’s and master’s degrees can be completed at La Salle within three years.

Bucks County Community College President & CEO Patrick M. Jones, Ph.D, (left) and La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D, (right) signed two new transfer agreements May 11 at the College’s Newtown Campus. The agreements allow Honors@Bucks graduates to directly enter La Salle’s honors program, and for Bucks graduates to receive scholarships in specific La Salle bachelor’s and master’s programs. (CREDIT: Eric Parker, Bucks County Community College)

Bucks County Community College President & CEO Patrick M. Jones, Ph.D., said the agreements are a testament to the high caliber of Bucks graduates.

“Each year, we graduate students who have proven their academic rigor through our highly-rated honors, business, and technology programs,” said Jones. “These agreements will open doors for Bucks graduates to continue to excel at La Salle University while saving more than two-thirds on the cost of their bachelor’s degree.”





Bucks County Community College students who take advantage of the dual admission agreement with La Salle University save almost $114,000 by completing their associate degree at Bucks before transferring to La Salle.

“La Salle University is proud to enter into this new partnership with Bucks County Community College,” said La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. “This agreement is a reflection of our shared commitment to breaking down barriers to higher education and supporting student success. Not only will students receive a clear and supportive pathway beginning by earning their associate degree at Bucks and continuing their education at La Salle, but the scholarship and tuition discount available through this partnership will also provide impactful financial support. This can make a significant difference for students and their families as they pursue their educational goals. I look forward to the meaningful difference we will make for our students through this partnership.”

Bucks County Community College graduates transfer to a number of top dual admission partner universities, saving 28% – 68% on their bachelor’s degree. To learn more, visit bucks.edu/save.

New ways for Bucks Centurions to become La Salle Explorers were finalized May 11 by Bucks County Community College President & CEO Patrick M. Jones, Ph.D, (left) and La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D, (right) at a signing ceremony on the College’s Newtown Campus. (CREDIT: Eric Parker, Bucks County Community College)

About Bucks County Community College

Founded in 1964, Bucks County Community College is a two-year, public institution offering more than 90 programs of study that lead to either an associate degree or certificate, as well as many workforce training programs on campus, on site, or online. Successful graduates directly launch a career or transfer to four-year colleges and universities to complete a bachelor’s degree, depending on the major. Classes are offered on campus in Newtown, Bristol, and Perkasie, and worldwide through Bucks Online. To learn more, visit bucks.edu.

About La Salle University

La Salle University is a comprehensive Lasallian Catholic university located in Philadelphia. It is rooted in the tradition of the Brothers of the Christian Schools teaching order, founded by St. John Baptist de La Salle—the Patron Saint of Teachers. Chartered in 1863 by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, La Salle prepares students to become known for more through a practical liberal arts and experiential education. By offering a quality experience; rigorous academics; transferable skills; and exposure to domestic and international partnerships in a safe and caring environment, La Salle is propelling learners into leaders. Learn more at lasalle.edu.

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