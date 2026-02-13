Building a future in cybersecurity 

Dionisio Munoz, ‘27, has always been fascinated by computers and technology. At La Salle University, he’s had the chance to study his favorite subjects in depth.

“I’ve been interested in technology for as long as I can remember,” Munoz said. “I’ve always loved being on computers and seeing how they worked.”

There were two things about La Salle that really stood out to Munoz when he was looking at colleges, the reserve officer training corps (ROTC) program, and the computer-related majors offered.

With hopes of becoming a Lieutenant, ROTC allowed him to work toward his future goal. The financial assistance that comes with the program also helped break down barriers to a postsecondary education, allowing him to stay focused on school.

Dionisio Munoz, ’27.

His experience as part of ROTC has been a good one.

“It has helped me grow significantly as a leader and has taught me valuable skills such as planning and executing lessons, as well as effectively leading and mentoring others,” Munoz said. “While I don’t have one specific favorite memory, the overall experience has been incredibly rewarding and impactful.”

“Computer science and cybersecurity appealed to me because I want to eventually help the country against foreign and/or domestic enemies when it comes to cyber-security attacks,” he said about his majors, the other component that drew him to 20th and Olney.

His time in these programs is helping him gain the experience he needs to succeed working in software development or cybersecurity, which is his end goal. After he graduates, Munoz hopes to either work with the U.S. government helping to protect the country against cyber-attacks, or in the private sector working with a large organization to safeguard personal information and prevent theft or misuse.

As an Explorer, Munoz has had the chance to learn some real-world skills that will help him when he goes into the working world. These skills include developing front and back-end software, building websites, understanding data breaches, protecting information that is stolen and compromised, and learning about hacking, which he believes is the most vital area for people in the cybersecurity world to know about.

“I think that learning about how hackers think, the tools that are used, and their methods of getting information is important because it helps us identify threats before something bad occurs,” Munoz said.

A coding project Dionisio Munoz, ’27, worked on in class at La Salle.

He’s also been able to improve his coding skills, something that is one of his favorite parts of the major. He particularly enjoyed a project where he was able to create algorithms that calculated the value of different products, something that he described as both “enjoyable and educational” because of the real-world applications of algorithms like this.

“With coding, you can develop anything you put your mind to,” he said. “I mainly like it because it helps us communicate with others all around the world. We can send live videos, texts, and even talk on FaceTime with people who may be on the opposite side of the world.”

As well as the technical skills needed to succeed, Munoz has also benefited from the faculty and staff involved with the Computer Science and Cybersecurity Programs, making him confident that he’ll be ready when the time comes to search for jobs.

“The professors and staff try to do the best that they can to help you get to where you want to be,” he said, adding that they’ve also given him information about internships. “They have helped me structure how my resume should look and guided me to the best of their abilities on what jobs are looking for.”

-Naomi Thomas