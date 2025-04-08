Carrying on a legacy of service

Cole Aloysius Welsh, ’26, has made an impressive impact at La Salle University as a double major in criminal justice and political science. As an honors student and a Christian Brother Scholar, Welsh has demonstrated a strong dedication to both academics and public service.

Public service runs deep in Welsh’s family. His great-grandfather was a detective, his grandfather a firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty, and his father a Philadelphia police officer. While he is uncertain whether he will follow the exact same career path, he is determined to serve his community in some capacity.

“I’ve lived in Philadelphia my whole life and have seen crime worsen over the last five years,” Welsh said. “I want to be able to improve Philadelphia and the country by promoting public safety.”

Welsh declared both of his majors simultaneously upon entering La Salle as a freshman. His interest in politics and public safety, combined with his firsthand experience growing up in Philadelphia, influenced his decision to pursue these fields. This passion led him to seek real-world experience in law enforcement, which he found through an internship at the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a federal law enforcement agency in Philadelphia. He began his internship in August and will continue throughout the spring 2025 semester.

“My professor (Brian Wyant, Ph.D.) introduced me to the ATF, and I thought it would be a great opportunity,” Welsh shared. “I applied, got in, and I’ve had nothing but a great experience.”

During his internship, Welsh has assisted in various investigations, including analyzing digital evidence and shadowing special agents on surveillance operations, arrests, and search warrants. One of his most intense assignments involved reviewing text messages related to a murder spree investigation.

Beyond academics and his internship, Welsh is deeply involved on campus. He works as a writing tutor, assisting students with papers and assignments, particularly international students who may need additional support with English language structure and formatting.

Additionally, he is a member of the University’s mock trial team and serves as vice president of finance for the organization. Determined to increase funding, Welsh spearheaded efforts to raise an additional $1,000 by reaching out to law firms, attorneys, and donors. Under his leadership, the team also organized a new college tournament to generate revenue. He is also active in student government, having been elected as a senator during his freshman year. He has continued to serve and plans to run again as a senior senator, aiming to contribute to student-led initiatives on campus.

With graduation on the horizon next year, Welsh is keeping his options open for the future. While he is considering law school, he is eager to enter the workforce first.

“I could see myself working for the government, whether in law enforcement or another role focused on public safety,” he said. “I just want to contribute to making communities safer.”

When asked if he had advice for students considering a double major, Welsh encouraged them to be proactive.

“If you’re passionate about both subjects and willing to put in the work, go for it. Talk to your department chairs, plan ahead, and make sure it’s manageable. It’s a challenge, but it’s worth it.”

– Rafiga Imanova, MBA ’25