Dennis McGowan, ’06, found a home

“I’m home.”

For Dennis McGowan, ’06, touring La Salle’s campus felt like a homecoming. Thanks to a high-quality education and the support of people like Brother Gerry Fitzgerald, FSC, ’70, MBA ’92, McGowan has achieved a “successful career and rewarding life,” serving as vice president, professional practice and anti-fraud initiatives, at The Center for Audit Quality.

Without scholarship support, his chance to pursue a La Salle education may not have been possible. That’s why McGowan gives back. You can join him and be known for supporting students as they aim to be known for more.

What initially brought you to La Salle?

My first visit to La Salle was a college tour when I was in high school. I’m sure it sounds cliche, but La Salle was the first school I toured where I had that feeling, I’m home. I felt comfortable on campus and was impressed that that the professors I met seemed to genuinely cared about the students. I remember Brother Gerry Fitzgerald in particular making me feel welcomed and excited about the academic opportunities at La Salle.

Do you have a favorite memory from your time at La Salle?

My grandpop was a La Salle alum. My freshman year I brought him to campus to see my dorm room and go to a basketball game. I will always cherish walking around campus with him and hearing what it was like when he was at La Salle, the things that were the same, and the things that were different. One of my favorite photos from graduation is a candid photo of me and him walking with one another on campus outside the library.

What role has La Salle played in your life and career?

I think La Salle’s advertising campaign or tag line when I was applying for admission was, “Preparing students for successful careers and rewarding lives.” Hopefully someone from 2001 can remember if that is remotely accurate…Nonetheless, that is how I would describe my La Salle education. The values that La Salle University instilled in me, the friendships and relationships I forged, combined with the education and alumni network that invested in me, enabled me to build a successful career and rewarding life.

I moved away from the Philadelphia area over 10 years ago. Unfortunately, I do not get back to campus nearly as often as I did in my early years post-graduation. I look forward to getting back and seeing the new business school.

What drives you to be known for supporting students and give back to La Salle through philanthropy?

La Salle gave me so much and it is important to me that others are able to have the same opportunities I had. Going to La Salle would not have been possible for me without the scholarships I received. I give back so that others can receive the scholarship money they need to make a La Salle education accessible to them.