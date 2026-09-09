Developing as business professionals

La Salle University School of Business students EmmaGrace McSorley, ‘27, and Katerina Doko, ‘28, spent the summer connecting the classroom to the professional world through internships at Cencora, gaining confidence and new skills along the way.

Cencora, a drug wholesale and distribution company headquartered in Conshohocken, Pa., is recognized as one of the largest pharmaceutical service and supply chain companies globally. The company has a longstanding connection to the University as a sponsor of the Center for Sales Excellence, a hands-on learning space equipped with state-of-the-art technology that prepares Explorers for careers in professional sales.

McSorley, a marketing and management and leadership double major, was the Good Neighbor Pharmacy marketing intern at Cencora, spending her time creating social media content surrounding the holidays and observances for 2027. Good Neighbor Pharmacy is a national cooperative network of independent community pharmacies, sponsored and owned by Cencora.

Accounting and finance double major Doko, who was a tax analyst intern, worked in the tax department. She also gained the opportunity to do some legislative research and learn more about how tax regulations affect business decisions.

While the students were in different areas of the organization, both found themselves seeing what they had learned in the classroom come into play in their respective roles.

“Throughout my internship I frequently found myself connecting lessons from my classes to situations I encountered at work,” McSorley said. “Being able to apply what I learned in class not only strengthened my understanding of the material, but also impressed my manager and showed me the value of my education beyond the classroom.”

Doko agreed.

“This experience allowed me to move beyond classroom learning and see how accounting and taxation are applied in a real corporate environment,” Doko said, adding that she went into her internship with a strong knowledge base and understanding of concepts from her classroom lessons that she then saw in action in the workplace.

Originally from Albania, Doko also credited her time at La Salle with preparing her in less technical ways for her first professional role in the United States.

“Many assignments require us to solve problems, analyze data, and present our findings which helped me feel comfortable working in a professional setting and collaborating with colleagues,” she said.

And she finished her internship with even more confidence about her future.

“Through this internship, I learned that I am capable of contributing in a professional environment and applying classroom concepts in real business situations,” she said. “The experience gave me a much clearer understanding of what it means to be a successful professional.”

McSorley, who previously worked at Cencora from July 2025 to January 2026 as part of La Salle’s Business Scholars Co-op Program, also noticed how the internship made her more confident stepping outside of her comfort zone.

“I made it a personal goal to ask a question at the end of every intern meeting, which helped me become more confident in speaking up,” she said, adding that one of those questions was even recognized and referred to in the future by the Chief Human Resources Officer at the company. “That experience reinforced the importance of being curious, engaged, and willing to put yourself out there.”

McSorley and Doko credit the relationships they built with their coworkers as both helping them to achieve success in their roles as well as walking away with important life lessons.

“My internship showed me just how valuable relationships and connections are,” McSorley said. “I play to stay in touch with my team members and continue building meaningful relationships with my professors and other professionals throughout the rest of my college career and beyond.”

The opportunity to meet all of her team members, as well as vendors and pharmacy owners within the Good Neighbor Pharmacy co-op at ThoughtSpot, Cencora’s annual pharmacy tradeshow, was a highlight of McSorley’s.

“It was an experience I would do over and over again,” she said.

For Doko, who went into the internship unsure of the exact path she wanted her career to follow, the fact that she was able to learn more and explore different options within accounting and finance was invaluable.

“One of the things I enjoyed most about my role was the combination of analytical thinking, research, and problem-solving that tax work requires. It challenged me to think critically and pay close attention to detail,” she said. “While it strengthened my appreciation for taxation, it also reinforced my desire to continue exploring different areas within accounting and finance as I continue my education.”

As McSorley and Doko head back to 20th and Olney to settle in for the fall semester, both feel motivated about their final years of college, appreciative of the foundations they’ve built at La Salle, and committed to giving back to the University community.

“Balancing being a student-worker and my internship allowed me to develop as a future business professional while also giving back to the university community that has supported me since I arrived,” Doko, who also worked in the La Salle information center over the summer, said. “Together, these experiences helped shape who I am and who I hope to become in the future.”

-Naomi Thomas