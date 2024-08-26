Explorers settle in for the 2024-25 academic year during Move-In and Explorientation
August 26, 2024
Over 600 students made themselves at home in the University’s residence halls.
A delightful and sunny August day was the perfect backdrop for La Salle’s Move-In festivities.
The University’s South Campus was bustling with families pushing carts full of bedding, clothing, and furniture into the residence halls.
Wednesday, Aug. 21, kicked off Move-In as first-year students were the first to make themselves at home. Throughout the weekend, over 600 new undergraduate and transfer students settled into the University’s residence halls. This academic year marks the largest first-year class in the last four years at La Salle.
President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., chatted with students as they moved into the residence halls to hear about their excitement about being Explorers.
“The excitement around move-in and talking with students and their loved ones is always a highlight of my year,” he said. “Bringing in the largest first-year class in four years is a testament to the hard work of our faculty and staff, along with the proof that a Lasallian education provides students with valuable knowledge and experiences.”
Sara Vargas, ’28, is excited to start her La Salle journey as a criminal justice major. She chose the University because of the positive stories she heard from her mom who is an alumna.
Vargas, who was inspired to study criminal justice because of her grandma’s love for crime television shows, is looking forward to learning about forensic analysis as she begins her studies.
As she unpacked her room in St. Basil, the new Explorer aimed to make it feel like home.
“I have a lot of tapestries and lights around my room [at home], she said. “I love stuffed animals and a good comfy bed with lots of pillows. So that’s what I’m trying to do here. I have one tapestry, a couple lights, and comfy pillows. So, I’m just trying to make it homey.”
Matt Carboni, ’28, was also inspired by his mom’s experience at La Salle to attend the University. He is excited to start his studies as a history major and is interested in pursuing a career in education.
Beginning a community at the University is a priority for Carboni.
“I’m excited to meet new people. No one from my school came here, so it’s a fresh start. And Explorientation. I saw a schedule. It looks super fun, and I can’t wait to do that and get started.”
Delylah Rivera, ’28, is looking forward to beginning the Nursing program as she hopes to make an impact in the community.
“I chose nursing because I want to be a pediatric nurse and I like to help people and I want to take care of kids,” she said.
After moving items into their residence halls, first-year students participated in a First Expedition Walk through campus on Thursday, Aug. 22. The walk was led by University leadership, faculty, and the 76ers Drumline.
Students’ loved ones and the University community cheered on the newest class of Explorers as they stood along the route.
As students made their way through the Hansen Quad, they concluded their walk at DeVincent Field where a Student Welcome Convocation was held. The Ceremony included motivational words from current students, University leadership, and alumna Kerri Corrado, ’12.
President Allen told students to be curious and make the most of their University experience.
“We will be a place for you where you will have a name and not just be known as a number,” he said.