Explorers settle in for the 2024-25 academic year during Move-In and Explorientation

A delightful and sunny August day was the perfect backdrop for La Salle’s Move-In festivities.

The University’s South Campus was bustling with families pushing carts full of bedding, clothing, and furniture into the residence halls.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, kicked off Move-In as first-year students were the first to make themselves at home. Throughout the weekend, over 600 new undergraduate and transfer students settled into the University’s residence halls. This academic year marks the largest first-year class in the last four years at La Salle.

President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., chatted with students as they moved into the residence halls to hear about their excitement about being Explorers.

“The excitement around move-in and talking with students and their loved ones is always a highlight of my year,” he said. “Bringing in the largest first-year class in four years is a testament to the hard work of our faculty and staff, along with the proof that a Lasallian education provides students with valuable knowledge and experiences.”

Sara Vargas, ’28, is excited to start her La Salle journey as a criminal justice major. She chose the University because of the positive stories she heard from her mom who is an alumna.

Vargas, who was inspired to study criminal justice because of her grandma’s love for crime television shows, is looking forward to learning about forensic analysis as she begins her studies.

As she unpacked her room in St. Basil, the new Explorer aimed to make it feel like home.