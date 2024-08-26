La Salle graduate now telling stories as a CBS3 reporter

As soon as Kerri Corrado, ’12, walked into La Salle’s Communication Center, she knew this was the place she would learn and grow as a broadcast journalist.

“I always knew I wanted to be on TV and study journalism, and so we started to look at schools that had a communication program or a TV studio that I could jump right into and start getting experience right from the very beginning. We saw La Salle had La Salle TV and the TV studio, and we went for just a visit. My parents and I walked into the studio, and we said, this is the place for us. I told my parents, ‘this is where I want to go,’ and from that point, the rest is history,” she said.

The West Deptford, N.J., native felt prepared by La Salle’s Communication program and becoming a part of La Salle TV. She was the host of Sports Line while also working behind the scenes on day-to-day studio needs.

The education Corrado received at the University has led to a successful career in broadcasting. Today, she is an evening news reporter for CBS3. Every day at work is different, Corrado described, as she covers all that is happening in Philadelphia and the tri-state region.

“You’re there for people’s best of times, and you’re there for people’s worst of times and everything in between. And I take all of that to heart every single day when I go on the job. It’s such an honor to be able to tell their stories and to have people watch TV and hear the stories from me,” she said.

The memorable moments stick with Corrado, especially the time she got to fly with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels while working in Rhode Island.

Corrado’s dedication and passion for her career is what she shared with incoming students during La Salle’s Welcome Convocation on Thursday, Aug. 22.

“A lot of people say, follow your dreams, and it’s easy to say that, but there’s a lot of obstacles that stood in the way and many things that I had overcome to get to where I am now. And I wanted to share that path from La Salle all the way to how I got back to my dream job at CBS3,” she said.

Corrado’s speech did just that, leaving students with inspirational words to begin their first year as Explorers.

“If you don’t have life figured out yet, that’s ok. Don’t compare yourself to others and be yourself. You will soon enough find your own path,” she said.

—Meg Ryan