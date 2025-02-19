Exploring new horizons across the Atlantic

This year, La Salle University and UniLaSalle in France offered a unique exchange, with Katherine Johnson ’25 and Sam Kilpatrick ’25 studying in France and three French students spending a semester in Philadelphia. The students formed connections abroad and reunited in the U.S., deepening their shared experiences. UniLaSalle is a polytechnic institute that resulted from the merger of five engineering schools and the creation of a veterinary school.

Katherine Johnson, ‘25

Johnson is completing a five-year program that will see her graduate with a bachelor’s in dietetics in May 2025, followed by her pursuing a master’s next year. Passionate about culinary sciences, Johnson eagerly pursued the summer program at UniLaSalle in Beauvais, France. Her initial curiosity about studying abroad led her to explore options with her program director, who recommended this unique program focused on culinary health sciences.

For Johnson, the course combined her love for food with her academic interests. The program included classes on chronic disease, sensory analysis, Mediterranean diets, and food science, that emphasized the French culinary philosophy of using whole ingredients. One of her favorite experiences was working in the culinary labs, where she and her classmates prepared recipes specifically designed for individuals with health conditions like cancer and diabetes. Other hands-on projects included sensory labs, where she experimented with texture and cooking techniques, and bread and cheese-making sessions that highlighted French traditions.

Despite the language barrier, Johnson found the experience smooth.

“Studying abroad is overwhelming at first, but once you’re there, everything falls into place,” she reflected, adding that the experience helped her see new perspectives on food, culture, and community.

Sam Kilpatrick, ‘25

Kilpatrick shared a similarly transformative experience with Johnson. A full-time sports performance strength and conditioning coach at La Salle, Kilpatrick is working toward her third degree—a bachelor’s in nutrition. Already holding a bachelor’s and master’s in exercise physiology, she chose the undergraduate program for the tuition remission benefits, allowing her to balance both her professional and academic commitments.

Reflecting on her decision to study abroad, Kilpatrick explained that she’d always been interested in the opportunity, though circumstances hadn’t allowed it until recently. In need of an elective for her nutrition program, she found the study abroad culinary course an ideal match, and she seized the chance to join during her summer paid time off, which allowed her to focus fully on the experience. For Kilpatrick, it wasn’t just an educational journey, it was a unique opportunity to experience Europe for the first time.

The culinary program Kilpatrick participated in focused on food preparation and dietary adaptations, exploring topics like cooking for people with diabetes and cancer. Each day offered hands-on cooking experiences with lessons on bread-making, cheese preparation, wines, and chocolates. On weekends, the students were free to explore, and Kilpatrick made the most of her time by visiting Sicily and Dublin, among other destinations. Her weekends in Paris were particularly memorable, as she observed the city’s preparations for the summer Olympics, witnessing the transformation from early setup to the final stages.

Stérenn Evain

One of the first familiar faces Johnson and Kilpatrick reconnected with in Philadelphia this fall was Evain. A third-year nutrition major from UniLaSalle, Evain was excited to experience American culture and expand her academic perspective at La Salle.

Evain noted that studying in the U.S. has shown her more about the career path of a dietitian, affirming her passion for nutrition and health. One of her favorite courses, “Nutrition Through the Life Cycle,” taught by Sarah Barnes, M.S., R.D., LDN, assistant professor in the Department of Urban Public Health and Nutrition, has deepened her understanding of dietetics and inspired her to continue in this field. She’s also taken full advantage of La Salle’s facilities, frequently swimming and appreciating the balanced lifestyle that the academic schedule allows.

The biggest challenge for Evain was navigating the administrative side of studying abroad, but she appreciated the guidance provided by La Salle’s support staff.

Mélanie Berland

Left to right: Tom Dupuis, Mélanie Berland, Stérenn Evain.

Berland, another nutrition major from UniLaSalle, also quickly reconnected with Johnson and Kilpatrick upon arriving in Philadelphia. For Berland, the semester at La Salle represents her first time studying outside of Europe. She was thrilled by the opportunity to improve her English skills and immerse herself in American culture.

“It’s a whole different world here,” she shared, noting the contrasts in daily life and academic routines between France and the U.S.

Berland quickly adapted to La Salle’s welcoming atmosphere, appreciating the friendliness and openness of those she met. One of her favorite aspects of studying at La Salle has been the smaller, discussion-oriented classes, which differ significantly from her classes in France. Outside the classroom, she’s enjoyed the extended warm weather in Philadelphia, a welcome contrast to the rain and cold she’d normally experience in France this time of year.

The semester abroad has sparked a potential career shift for Berland. Her time in the U.S. has strengthened her language skills, and she now envisions a future working in an English-speaking country.

Tom Dupuis

While Dupuis did not meet Evain and Berland until they arrived in Philadelphia, he quickly formed a bond with them as they navigated the experience of studying abroad together. A junior from Rennes, France, Dupuis is studying environmental sciences and chose La Salle for his semester abroad. Driven by a desire to immerse himself in American culture, Dupuis was drawn to this opportunity to explore the U.S. and experience a new academic environment.

“I really wanted to see how people live here,” he said, describing his eagerness to broaden his perspective.

Dupuis’s academic focus on environmental studies led him to La Salle, where he added a marketing course to his schedule to complement his environmental classes. He found the experience enlightening, noting that U.S. classes often take a hands-on, project-based approach that contrasts with the style back home. One of his favorite parts of studying at La Salle has been the biology class, where he’s enjoyed learning scientific concepts step-by-step.

Adjusting to life in Philadelphia presented some challenges, especially with the language barrier. However, Dupuis found Americans to be welcoming and open, a cultural shift he quickly embraced. His participation in the Powerlifting Club also helped him connect with fellow students, enhancing his overall experience.

Dupuis ’s advice is simple: “Be open-minded, meet people, and try something new every day.”

To learn more about study abroad program please reach out to Alisa Macksey, Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion, at macksey@lasalle.edu.

– Rafiga Imanova, MBA ’25