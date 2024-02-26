George B. Stow, Ph.D., a La Salle history professor for a half-century, honored with memorial scholarship 

George B. Stow, Ph.D., professor emeritus, longtime graduate program director, and former chair of the Department of History, is being honored through an academic scholarship in his name. Stow’s service to La Salle University exceeded 50 years before he died in February 2023 at the age of 82.

“George Stow was a mentor for everyone in the department who came after him,” Charles A. Desnoyers, Ph.D., professor emeritus of history said. Desnoyers alongside Stuart Leibiger, Ph.D., professor and chair of history, decided to create the scholarship in Stow’s name to honor his legacy.

The George B. Stow, Ph.D., Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund will be given to an undergraduate student or prospective undergraduate student with a preference to students who are majoring in or minoring in history. The student recipients must also possess strong academic credentials and demonstrate financial need. Students may be awarded this scholarship award for more than one year; however, they must be considered in good academic standing.

“He was a real driving force in the department,” Desnoyers said.

“George set high standards for both himself and his students,” Leibiger added. “He endeared himself to his students with his sharp wit.”

Stow began his La Salle career in 1972 as a specialist in ancient and medieval history. Over the next 50 years, he taught thousands of students while earning national and global recognition for his research work and proficiency in those subject areas. He was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society for his expertise in ancient and medieval history.

Stow was a research-active professor and frequently exhibited his expertise outside of the classroom. He published two books, 14 articles, and 23 book reviews, delivered 28 conference presentations, and co-authored a best-selling world history textbook.

At La Salle, he co-founded a master’s program in history in 2004, which he directed for 15 years. In 2009, he helped launch a concentration in public history. He provided decades of administrative service to the Department of History including serving as chair from 1981–1987 and chaired the department’s evening division from 1980–1981.

Desnoyers considered Stow as a mentor and friend. The two worked together as faculty members at La Salle but also as co-authors. He remembers Stow’s “killer sense of humor,” but also his passion for his work and focus on meticulous scholarship.

“He was laser-focused on getting the details right,” Desnoyers said.

Stow was also dedicated to his students. La Salle honored him with the Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award in 2003, which recognizes excellence in teaching.

“George Stow combined the two key facets of a great teacher,” John Rossi, Ph.D., professor emeritus of history said. “He was a lively classroom performer who kept students interested no matter the topic. George was also a highly regarded scholar whose writing and research on the career of King Richard II of England set the standard for that field of study.”

Stow received a Bachelor of Arts degree in the classics at Lehigh University. He also completed a Master of Arts program in history at the University of Southern California and earned his Ph.D. in history from the University of Illinois.