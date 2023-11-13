Gregg Ciocca of Ciocca Dealerships gives to La Salle LEAP program 

For Gregg Ciocca, philanthropy is woven into the everyday fabric of his life.

The owner and founder of Ciocca Dealerships thinks business and giving back go hand in hand. This is what led to a gift from Ciocca to La Salle’s Early Achievement Program (LEAP).

“We’ve always believed in the principle of giving back and supporting causes that make a difference,” he said.

LEAP, one of several dual enrollment opportunities La Salle offers area students, enables 350-plus rising juniors and seniors attending one of the 15 LEAP partner high schools to take up to 10 courses over seven semesters earning up to 30 college credits.

Taught by La Salle faculty members, LEAP students enroll in one of three themed tracks: exploratory studies, health and human services, or science/business/technology.

Ciocca heard about the LEAP program through John Fries, ’66, and was struck by the positive impact it has on students.

“It resonated deeply with our family’s belief in education as a cornerstone for individual and community growth,” he said.

Ciocca started his business out of his mother’s garage at 17 years old when he purchased a car for $700. Looking to support his single mom and siblings, he fixed up the vehicle and sold it for almost double the purchase price—$1,350. Today, Ciocca owns 42 dealerships and 12 collision centers across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company employs approximately 2,600 employees at its locations and brings in over $3 billion in annual sales.

Even throughout its growth, Ciocca has worked to maintain a family business feel. His three sons all hold positions across the company. His mom, known as Ginger Snap, was an inspirational figure throughout his life, and worked in the administrative office prior to her passing.

“It’s a family business that we have created,” he said. “And I do take on the responsibility of a family business converting to a business family. As a first-generation business owner, the 2,600 employees are important to me because they’re my extended family.”

Supporting others and providing educational opportunities are areas where Ciocca felt his work and the Lasallian mission intertwined. He hopes to make a positive impact on LEAP students through the program gift.