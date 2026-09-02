Helping Explorers lead 

Steve Zarrilli, ’83, and Carol Zarrilli, ’83, are looking to support Explorers through a generous $125K gift that will fund a new initiative in the School of Business.

The Zarrilli Leadership Program, beginning this fall, will be a first-year leadership experience designed to strengthen student engagement, assimilation to La Salle, and first-year retention. The program will focus on helping students develop leadership identity, confidence, and institutional belonging at a crucial time in their college career.

“We really wanted to provide a gift to La Salle that supported an educational experience,” Steve said.

Steve has had a tremendous and rewarding career in business spanning over 35 years in a variety of strategic, financial, and operational roles. He credits his success in the field to the foundation he built during his time as a student at 20th and Olney.

“I am the person I am today because of the education I received at La Salle,” Steve said.

Including serving as La Salle’s former chair for the Board of Trustees, Steve previously held the role of president and chief executive officer of the University City Science Center, one of the nation’s largest urban research and innovation centers for technology. Prior to that, he was president and chief executive officer of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc., a venture capital provider to early-stage technology and health science companies.

He’s also served on various other boards, including Globus Medical, an $11 billion medical device company, and currently serves on the foundation board of Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital.

After recovering from a stroke in 2019, Steve continues to show support through philanthropy as he feels it’s important “to put your money where your mouth is” and pay it forward.

Carol spent many years in the business world as well with experience in accounting, real estate development, and construction.

When the idea of the Zarrilli Leadership Program was presented to them, the concept of growing leadership skills and becoming an advocate for yourself and your peers resonated with the Zarrillis, as they are transferable skills to many components of life.

First-year students in the School of Business will be eligible to apply for the Zarrilli Leadership Program. It extends from the fall into the spring semester and include several leadership development workshops, culminating in a final leadership action project focused on a real-world initiative tied to Lasallian values, societal impact, and purposeful business. Students will receive a certificate upon completion of the program.

The program’s curriculum will build Explorers’ confidence to lead themselves and their peers through various situations that life and career can bring. It will also equip them with knowledge of what it means to be Lasallian and how to lead with purpose, guided by values, ethics, and resilience.

By the end of the Zarrilli Leadership Program, participants should see themselves as stronger members of the University community.

“We expect to see first-year students build leadership confidence and a stronger sense of connection to La Salle, translate our Lasallian values into hands-on action through team-led projects, and walk away with a tangible leadership credential and a story to tell,” said Michael Moll, MBA, interim dean of the School of Business.

Moll said Steve and Carol would be invited to the final presentations to see all the students had learned throughout the year.

Carol, who described La Salle as “home,” said that the welcoming feeling on campus is a testament to the community and high-quality experience. She said seeing Explorers so committed and dedicated to their education was a big driver in why the couple wanted to show their support.

“I’m always impressed by the students and how they make the most of their time at La Salle,” she said.

The Zarrillis look forward to seeing how their gift impacts current and future School of Business students. They look forward to visiting campus and seeing the program in action as students can show what they’ve been working on in the program.

“La Salle University is incredibly grateful to Steve and Carol Zarrilli for their generous gift that will help us bring the Explorer Leadership Program to life,” said Graham Smialowski, assistant vice president of development. “This program will not only build first-year students’ leadership skills but cement their importance and the role they play in the greater La Salle community. We hope to see this shape students’ overall confidence and foster a positive educational experience for generations to come.”