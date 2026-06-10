Honoring compassionate care

Members of La Salle University’s Nursing Program were recognized and honored for their commitment to their profession through DAISY Awards.

Presented during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony in May, students Dang Nguyen, ‘26, and Nathalie Torres, ‘26, and Associate Professor of Nursing, Rita Ann Laske, Ed.D., R.N., CNE, all received the accolade.

The DAISY Awards are recognition of nurses who go above and beyond to provide patients and their families with both excellent clinical care and compassion. The awards are granted by the DAISY Foundation, established in 1999 by the family of Patrick J. Barnes, who passed away after an eight-week hospitalization. His family said they experienced the best of nursing and wanted to find a way to express their gratitude for the nurses and all they do.

Any licensed, registered nurse, nursing faculty, or nursing student is eligible to be an awardee, and they can be nominated by anyone—from patients to other students.

Winners, alongside receiving recognition for their compassionate care, also become eligible for many professional development, education, and wellness benefits.

Nguyen and Torres were both recipients of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students.

Dang Nguyen, ’26, receiving her DAISY Award at La Salle University’s 2026 Nurse Pinning Ceremony.

In Nguyen’s nomination testimonial, his leadership skills, compassion, and helpful nature were all highlighted.

“He is so hardworking and smart and has already started impacting patients’ lives, even before graduating from nursing school. He is so kind and compassionate and constantly advocates for his patients,” the nomination said. “I know he will change so many lives in his future career, and I am so excited to see him succeed.”

Torres’ nomination speaks to her dedication to ensuring that all her patients receive the full spectrum of care, even when that goes beyond typical nursing duties, as well as her support of her classmates.

“With patients, Nathalie showed true compassion and dedication. She provided complete care, never shying away from hands-on tasks, and made sure each patient felt comfortable, seen, and heard. Whether it was helping with hygiene, taking extra time to connect, or even doing something as personal as cutting a patient’s hair, she made a real difference in their experience,” her nomination said. “Her kindness, work ethic, and genuine care for others truly reflect what the DAISY Award stands for, and she is more than deserving of this recognition.”

Laske, who received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurse Educators, was nominated for her support and guidance towards her students.

“She always provides help to the students and motivates us. I have nominated Dr. Laske because, in my time at La Salle, she has been one of my most helpful teachers in gaining my nursing degree,” her nomination said. “She is attentive and always willing to help with whatever we need. Professor Laske is fully involved in student wellness and mental health.”

-Naomi Thomas