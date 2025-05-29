Two grants from the Independence Blue Cross Foundation (IBX), totaling over $100,000 are going to help in La Salle’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences as they continue their studies and training to join the field.

The La Salle nursing programs have been awarded over $75,000 as part of the Nurses for Tomorrow Program, which supports nursing scholarships at all programming levels, and $35,000 as part of the Healthcare Scholars Program for an undergraduate nursing student.

The School of Nursing has received these grants consistently for the last three years; however, this year they received more than 2024, with the hope to help a higher number of students with scholarships.

“They have a great process and take a very hands-on approach,” Associate Dean of Nursing and Chief Nursing Administrator Mindy Tait, Ph.D., MBA, CRNP, FNP-BC., said. “It’s not just about giving the money. The IBX Foundation is really invested in what they do which is to try to improve access to nursing education and support different programs to support professional development of nurses..”

The money received for the Nurses for Tomorrow Program is divided among students in undergraduate and graduate programs. In 2024, the grant money was used to fund scholarships for 27 students, the increased amount awarded by IBX this year will be able to help more.

“I just feel grateful to be a part of it and grateful for the support of our students,” Tait said. “There are a lot of students at the undergraduate level who have significant unmet financial needs and every single dollar assists with keeping them in our program so they can continue.”

The Healthcare Scholars Program supports one student through four years of education. Tiara Reed, ‘27, is about to start her third year as a recipient.

“Receiving the Healthcare Scholars Program grant from IBX has meant a lot to me during my two years at La Salle University. This scholarship has helped me worry less about student loans and focus more on my classes, grades, and being involved on campus,” she said. “It has taken a huge weight not just off my shoulders, but also my mother’s as well. It has allowed me to enjoy my college experience while working hard toward my goals. I’m really thankful for the support it’s given me, and I am looking forward to starting my junior year.”

The Independence Blue Cross Foundation grants are another success for La Salle’s nursing community, who last year boasted a 94.2% annual pass rate for nursing students who took the National Licensure Exams for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN), the exam which allows nurses to begin practicing.

– Naomi Thomas