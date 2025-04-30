Known for providing opportunities

Crystal MacNeill, ’92, arrived at La Salle thanks to the suggestion of a friend who invited her to visit campus. The rest, as they say, is history. Crystal, who is president and CEO of Acentus Practice Management, reflected on being on campus, the relationships she built, and the opportunities that a La Salle education provided to her. Those experiences led her to give back, and to help current and future Explorers be known for more. You can join alums like Crystal and be known for supporting students with a gift today.

Tell us a little bit about how you decided to attend La Salle.

I had just started my senior year of high school when a former student invited me and a friend to visit him at La Salle. I loved the campus. It was close enough to home to stay near my family and far enough away for me to live on campus. Immediately, I wanted to go to La Salle. I guess you can say it was love at first sight.

What were you involved in as a student?

I walked on the track team first semester; however, due to injury, I started swimming on my own. La Salle has one of the best competitive swim pools in the area. While I was swimming laps, the swim coach spotted me and invited me to swim on the team. I loved the experience and met a lot of great friends who remain with me to this day.

How has La Salle helped you be known for more?

One of the most important roles La Salle played for me, that I benefit from to this day, was a fantastic internship program that led me to a career in healthcare finance, which ultimately led me to partially owning my own business.

How does La Salle continue to connect you today?

I recently had the opportunity to return to La Salle to watch my niece swim. She swims for Villanova, and it was really great to watch La Salle compete at the highest level. I’m happy to support La Salle and its mission to keep costs fair and affordable while providing a great student experience. I believe that a college education should be available to anyone who wants to go and that financial need should not hinder that opportunity. La Salle helps make that possible.