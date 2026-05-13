La Salle couple gives back to their alma mater through $2 million gift  

Jim Lynch, HON ’10, ‘71, and Kathleen (Kathy) Gordon Lynch, ‘77, have been long-time supporters of, La Salle University, their alma mater and home for nearly half a century.

For decades, the couple have found ways to stay involved at La Salle. Jim served on the Board of Trustees for 15 years including as Chairman of the Board from 2002–07. As recognition of his long-standing service and commitment, Jim was presented with an honorary degree in 2010. Both he and Kathy stay connected and engaged with their alma mater in countless, very meaningful ways. Throughout their time as Explorer alumni, Kathy and Jim have generously supported La Salle. And while they have been keenly focused on student success, they have also been the first in line to invest in whatever the University’s most pressing need was at the time. For example, they supported the transformation of the basketball arena into the John E. Glaser Arena, naming an Explorer Corner in the northwest corner of the arena, near the home team locker room.

But make no mistake about it, they’re passionate about student success, and in fall 2020, they created the Lynch Gordon Family Scholars program.

A portion of the current gift funds will continue to support the Lynch Gordon Family Scholars program. The scholarship award, which gives recipients $5,000 per academic year, is available to full-time undergraduate students or prospective full-time undergraduate students who have demonstrated financial need as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Special consideration is given to students who work during the academic year, who are the first in their family to attend college, or who have volunteer experience. Students may be awarded this scholarship for more than one year provided they continue to meet the eligibility requirements.

Now, they are doubling down on La Salle students, investing yet again in their success, this time through a $2 million gift. The gift is comprised of two parts, $1 million as a current gift to impact La Salle students immediately, and $1 million as a planned gift to invest in the University’s future.

Through their continued generosity, the Lynches aim to “make it easier for students and families to matriculate to La Salle University.” Being able to support current and future Explorers means a lot to the couple who have always prioritized investing in the next generation.

Another part of the gift will be utilized for the renovation of Wister Hall to house a new Health and Wellness Center. The center will include a basketball court, dedicated cardio and strength training areas, a walking track, and a large group fitness space that will be used for health and wellness classes including yoga, meditation, and much more.

“Jim and Kathleen Gordon Lynch are great examples of what it means to be philanthropists They’ve continuously shown their support over the years for the La Salle University community, and we could not be more grateful for their generosity,” said Freddie Pettit, J.D., vice president of University Advancement. “Not only will this $2 million gift continue to provide opportunities to Explorers academically through the Scholars program and support students’ health through the wellness center in the near future, but their investment in La Salle’s future is inspiring. We look forward to continuing to see the tangible impact the Lynches make on our University and our students now and in the years ahead.”

Jim hopes investing in the University community’s health and wellness facilities will support students’ overall experience.

“If we have something like this on campus, the students will really benefit from it,” he said.

Jim, a marketing major, and Kathy, an accounting major, both valued their La Salle experiences. Kathy attended the night division for seven years to complete her degree while working full time for Richardson Vick in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. She went on to become the organization’s plant accountant at its state-of-the-art plant in Hatboro, Pa.

Jim was a commuter student who would travel up and down the Broad Street Subway for a part-time job at Philadelphia’s First Pennsylvania Bank. He enjoyed a 40-year career in banking and served as a founding partner at Patriot Financial Partners in Radnor, Pa.

Jim and Kathy’s dedication to the Lasallian mission continues through their work and support of La Salle Academy, a private, Catholic, third through eighth grade school. The brainchild of 16 individuals including Brother Kevin Dalmasse, FSC; Brother Rene Sterner, FSC; Sister Jeanne McGowan, SSJ, the Academy’s first and recently retired President; Sister Judy Oliver, SSJ; and Sister Anna Schuck, SSJ, the school is focused on its mission to serve and educate underprivileged children in Philadelphia’s West Kensington neighborhood and beyond. Both Jim and Kathleen were integral parts of the Academy’s founding in the early 2000s and serve on the Academy’s board.

“Kathy and Jim Lynch epitomize the very character and soul of La Salle University,” said President Daniel J. Allen. “Explorers will benefit from their generosity for years to come. They are the best of La Salle, and I could not be more grateful for their continued support and selfless contributions to our community at 20th and Olney.”

The couple want to make an impact on La Salle for years to come, not only through these gifts, but through future estate planning as well.

Jim hopes their commitment to philanthropy only motivates others to do the same, encouraging those who have felt the same impact of a La Salle degree to support the benefits of a La Salle education and acknowledge its impact on students and their success.

“We’ve enjoyed our association with La Salle tremendously,” Jim said. “It’s important to pay it forward.”

— Meg Ryan, M.A. ’24