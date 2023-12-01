La Salle in the media | November highlights

December 1, 2023

Men's basketball team celebrates

La Salle received a variety of media mentions during the month of November.  

Reporters spoke with a University faculty member about film, television, and dating. Plus, milestones in La Salle Athletics were spotlighted.  

 
Check out this month’s highlights: 

Fran Dunphy earns his 600th win as La Salle blasts Coppin State. Up next? A trip back to Temple. 

Philadelphia Inquirer 

Men’s Basketball Coach Fran Dunphy, ’70, earned his 600th career win when the Explorers defeated Coppin State, 81-62, at TruMark Financial Center on Nov. 26. The victory makes Dunphy the 43rd NCAA Division I head coach to win 600 games in a career. 

La Salle’s basketball arena is getting major makeover, losing Tom Gola name 

NBC10 

The University announced plans to renovate TruMark Financial Center earlier this year. The upgraded arena will feature a 360-degree bowl design, new seating, a hospitality area, and additional premium seating surrounding the court. Members of La Salle Athletics shared details on the upgrades to enhance the entire fan experience.  

Does sex on TV and in movies really sell? 

KYW Newsradio 

Kathleen Bogle, Ph.D, professor of sociology and criminal justice, spoke with a reporter about recent research that shows young people are looking for an increase in themes about friendship and platonic relationships in their movies and television shows.  

Gen Z Is Leaving Dating Apps Behind 

Wired 

Are dating apps no longer all the rage? Kathleen Bogle, Ph.D, professor of sociology and criminal justice, was interviewed by a reporter about trends in young people’s desire to shift away from online dating.  

Eagles’ Jason Kelce added to a mural featuring Jalen Hurts, Joel Embiid, and Bryce Harper in South Philly 

Philadelphia Inquirer  

Joey Dougherty, ’23, is becoming known for the sports murals he’s creating in South Philly. Recently, he added Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce to the roster.  