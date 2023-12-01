La Salle in the media | November highlights

Men’s Basketball Coach Fran Dunphy, ’70, earned his 600th career win when the Explorers defeated Coppin State, 81-62, at TruMark Financial Center on Nov. 26. The victory makes Dunphy the 43rd NCAA Division I head coach to win 600 games in a career.
Kathleen Bogle, Ph.D, professor of sociology and criminal justice, spoke with a reporter about recent research that shows young people are looking for an increase in themes about friendship and platonic relationships in their movies and television shows.
Are dating apps no longer all the rage? Kathleen Bogle, Ph.D, professor of sociology and criminal justice, was interviewed by a reporter about trends in young people’s desire to shift away from online dating.