La Salle in the media | September highlights

As universities across the greater Philadelphia region began the 2023-24 academic year, the Philadelphia Inquirer looked at how enrollment was faring across the institutions. Vice President of Marketing and Communications Angela Polec, Ed.D., was quoted about La Salle’s improved retention rate.
As AllCity Network, a digital sports network, began its coverage in Philadelphia as AllPhly, it was announced an Explorer would be a part of the team. Former La Salle women’s soccer player and sports reporter Renee Washington, ’14, will cover the Philadelphia Union for the outlet.