La Salle included in U.S. News and World Report’s 2026 Best Colleges for the fourth year in a row

La Salle University continues to be ranked as one of the best universities in the United States, appearing on the U.S. News and World Report 2026 Best Colleges for the fourth year in a row.

U.S. News and World Report ranks colleges yearly, using up to 17 factors, including such measures as graduation rates and first-year retention, to evaluate the position of schools in a variety of categories including national universities, national liberal arts colleges, regional universities, and regional colleges. In the 2026 rankings, over 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities were evaluated.

La Salle appeared in the national rankings, coming in the top 60% of national universities and in the top 15 of all Pennsylvania schools included on the national list.

Colleges were also ranked on social mobility, which U.S. News and World Report says is success at promoting social mobility by graduating students who received federal Pell Grants.

Looking only at social mobility, La Salle was in the top 10 institutions of Pennsylvania schools in the national rankings. Coming in tied 173rd out of 433 schools that were included across the country, La Salle was in the top 40% of institutions nationally.

The U.S. News and World Report 2026 Best Colleges also provides program-specific undergraduate rankings. La Salle was included in three: business, nursing, and psychology.

For the undergraduate business program, La Salle was ranked 16th among undergraduate business programs in Pennsylvania and was ranked tied in 335th place out of the 533 included national schools.

La Salle’s undergraduate nursing program was in the top 60% of nursing programs nationally, climbing seven spots to be tied at 385th out of 686 schools, and the 16th best program in the state.

La Salle’s undergraduate Psychology program was ranked in the top 25 in Pennsylvania and tied 480th out of 682 programs nationally.

Undergraduate rankings are established differently than the overall rankings. For the individual programs, rankings are based on assessment by deans and senior faculty from peer institutions. Each program is given a numerical rating from 1, marginal, to 5, outstanding.

The U.S. News and World Report rankings continue a trend of being rated a top national institution. La Salle was ranked in the top 20% out of nearly 1,500 colleges in Washington Monthly’s 2025 College Guide and Rankings. La Salle was also the 13th best Pennsylvania school, and the 6th best Catholic college in the guide.

–Naomi Thomas