For Ann Marie Becker Gross, ’82, and her husband, Dan Gross, supporting student success means investing in more than academic achievement. It also means creating an environment where students can thrive physically, mentally, and socially.

Recognizing the increasing challenges facing college students today, the Grosses believe that access to exercise, recreation, and opportunities for connection plays an important role in supporting student well-being.

“We recognize the growing mental health challenges facing college students and believe that physical activity, recreation, and opportunities to connect with others are essential components of a healthy and supportive campus environment,” Ann Marie said. “We want students to have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.”

Ann Marie Becker Gross, ’82

As a member of the Board of Trustees, Ann Marie is proud of the work La Salle University is doing to fulfill its Lasallian mission. This is why the Gross family is contributing $250,000 to More Than Imagined: The Campaign for La Salle University. Their gift will support the campaign’s Student Spaces pillar and help fund the creation of a new Health and Wellness Center in Wister Hall.

The Grosses chose to support the wellness center because it signifies something greater than a place for physical wellness.

“We see the Health and Wellness Center as an investment in the overall student experience,” Ann Marie said. “Beyond the physical and mental health benefits of exercise, we believe the center will become a place where students build friendships, develop a sense of belonging, and strengthen their connections to the University community. It’s an investment that has the potential to benefit the entire La Salle community.”

During her time at La Salle, Ann Marie studied management and personnel labor relations in the School of Business, competed on the women’s track and field team, and was a member of Alpha Theta Alpha (ATA) sorority.

Her experiences at 20th and Olney, both inside and outside the classroom, helped shape her appreciation for the importance of balancing academic achievement, physical activity, personal well-being, and community involvement.

“La Salle provided me with much more than an education,” Ann Marie said. “It helped shape my values and reinforced the importance of relationships, service, and personal growth. We want students to leave La Salle not only prepared for successful careers and meaningful lives, but also with an understanding of the importance of caring for their physical and mental well-being throughout their lives.”

Throughout her career, Ann Marie served as president of Evergreen Service Company in the early 2000s and held leadership positions at Keystone Incorporated and Vanguard Investment Group.

A resident of Wellesley, Mass., she previously served as co-president of the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit providing access to higher education; as a board member of The Common Room, an organization supporting individuals on the autism spectrum; and as a member of the annual fundraising committee for Aspire, a Massachusetts General Hospital for Children program supporting children, teens, and adults on the autism spectrum.

Ann Marie credits La Salle with instilling values of service, community, and giving back that have continued to influence her personal and professional life.

As La Salle enters the public fundraising phase of More Than Imagined, she hopes her family’s gift will inspire other alumni to reflect on the opportunities their La Salle education provided and consider how they might help create similar opportunities for future generations.

“La Salle played an important role in shaping who I am today, both personally and professionally,” Ann Marie said. “I hope other alumni will reflect on the opportunities La Salle provided them and consider how they can help provide those same opportunities to today’s students. For Dan and me, this gift is a way to express our gratitude and invest in the next generation of Explorers.”