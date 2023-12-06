La Salle receives over $130,000 in support on Giving Tuesday 

The La Salle community came together on Giving Tuesday to support the future of the University.

On Nov. 28, Explorers made over 500 gifts to La Salle totaling more than $130,000.

Held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is a worldwide day of philanthropy that encourages giving and celebrates generosity during the holiday season.

Gifts to the University can benefit a wide range of areas including:

“Members of our La Salle community united on Giving Tuesday to make a meaningful impact,” Freddie Pettit, vice president for University Advancement, said. “We are thankful for our alumni, faculty, staff, students, families, and La Salle supporters, who made a gift to our University in support of its mission to provide rigorous academics and a high-quality experience to current and future Explorers.”

For more information on how to give, visit lasalle.edu/give.

—Meg Ryan