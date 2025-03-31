La Salle receives voter-friendly campus designation for fifth-straight year

La Salle University is one of only 272 colleges and universities nationwide to earn a Voter-Friendly Campus designation by Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project and NASPA—Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.

This is the fifth-consecutive election cycle La Salle has earned this designation.

The mission of the 2025 Voter Friendly Campus designation is to bolster colleges and universities’ efforts to help students overcome barriers to participating in the political process—every year, not just during years featuring federal elections. Campuses were evaluated based on a written plan for how they planned to register, educate, and turnout student voters in 2024, how they facilitated voter engagement efforts on their campus, and a final analysis of their efforts. The designation is valid through December 2026.

“La Salle’s dedication to student civic engagement is once again being recognized, and I couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Regina Gauss Kosiek, ’01, assistant director of community engagement and service, who supports voter advocacy on campus. “Encouraging students to vote and actively participate in their communities reflects our University’s mission—fostering a commitment to the common good and strengthening our democracy.”

La Salle has an historic legacy of voter advocacy and civic engagement. The Voter-Friendly Campus designation is the latest received by La Salle for its proactive voter-engagement efforts. In September 2024, La Salle earns gold seal from ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, marking the third-straight election cycle that La Salle has received a gold seal.

During the 2024 election cycle, La Salle engaged the campus community through a series of panel discussions, talks, events, and voter engagement initiatives. Among the activities was a Presidential Debate Watch Party, the Congress to Campus interactive Q&A, an Explorer Café on Election Integrity, and a host of activities on November 5 to encourage voting. All of these activities took place under the La Salle Votes moniker.

The institutions designated Voter Friendly Campuses represent a wide range of two-year, four-year, public, private, rural, and urban campuses, collectively serving over four million students.

NASPA is the leading association for the advancement, health, and sustainability of the student affairs profession. Our work provides high-quality professional development, advocacy, and research for 15,000 members in all 50 states, 25 countries, and 8 U.S. territories.

Fair Elections Center is a non-partisan organization dedicated to safeguarding the future of our democracy through innovative efforts focused on voting rights and civic engagement. We use advocacy, litigation, organizing, education, and technology to protect and expand the right to vote, understanding the particular impact on disenfranchised, underrepresented, and marginalized communities. Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project works with universities, community colleges, faculty, students and election officials to reduce barriers to student voting and helps campuses institutionalize reforms that empower students with the information they need to register and vote.