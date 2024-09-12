La Salle recognized as a top university in recent rankings
September 12, 2024
“These recognitions highlight our commitment to excellence in education, student support, and overall campus experience,” La Salle President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said.
With the start of the 2024-25 academic year, La Salle University continues to be recognized by leading publications and organizations for its quality education overall, both as an institution and for individual programs. La Salle’s outcomes-based education, makes it an exceptional value and an investment in the future for students. Below is just a snapshot of these recognitions.
Money Magazine ranked La Salle as one of America’s best colleges with a rating system focused on graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid, alumni salaries and more.
Out of 450 nationally recognized institutions, Washington Monthly, place La Salle in the top third and top 50% of colleges in the Northeast that provide the “Best Bang of the Buck.”
Niche.com, a leader in helping first-time college students research colleges, called La Salle one of the top 25% of best value colleges in PA. Additional rankings by Niche included ranking La Salle within the top 25% of best value colleges in America; within the top-half for best colleges for nursing in America; within the top 25% of most diverse colleges in America; and within the top half of best colleges for business in America.
Payscale.com listed La Salle as one of the top colleges with the highest-paid graduates, including the University among the top 15% for salary earnings 20 years after graduation and top 20 in Pennsylvania, and top 20% for best universities for a bachelor’s degree (top 20%) nationally.
The University’s part-time MBA program shot up 31 spots in the rankings.
Additionally, multiple La Salle graduate-degree programs were recognized in the most recent U.S. News national rankings of graduate schools. The University’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences’ MSN program was ranked for the first time and the DNP program also received recognition nationally.