La Salle recognized as a top university in recent rankings

“These recognitions highlight our commitment to excellence in education, student support, and overall campus experience,” La Salle President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “Our dedicated faculty and staff work tirelessly to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education that prepares them for their futures.”

Also, as previously announced, U.S. News & World Report ranked multiple La Salle graduate programs as part of its 2024 U.S. News Best Graduate Schools report unveiled April 9.

The University’s part-time MBA program shot up 31 spots in the rankings.

Additionally, multiple La Salle graduate-degree programs were recognized in the most recent U.S. News national rankings of graduate schools. The University’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences’ MSN program was ranked for the first time and the DNP program also received recognition nationally.

And La Salle University takes pride in the gold it won in the colleges and universities category of The Philadelphia Inquirer Philly Favorites competition in April 2024.