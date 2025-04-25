La Salle University announces 2025 commencement ceremonies and speakers

La Salle University will celebrate the class of 2025 with its annual commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 10, 2025, honoring the academic achievements of its graduates. Two ceremonies will mark the occasion: one for undergraduates at 10 a.m. and one for graduate students at 4 p.m. Both ceremonies will take place on La Salle’s campus, where family, friends, and the University community will gather at McCarthy Stadium for the 528 undergraduates and 561 graduate and doctoral students.

Bishop Joseph L. Coffey, ’82, Military Services, USA, will receive an honorary degree during the undergraduate ceremony. Coffey has dedicated his career to serving the spiritual needs of military personnel and their families. He was born in Rochester, Minn., but raised in Philadelphia. A graduate of La Salle with a double major in English and French, his studies included a year at the Sorbonne in Paris.

Alexis Sanchez, ’25

Ordained in 1996 by Anthony Cardinal Bevilacqua, Coffey became a full-time Navy chaplain in 2001, serving around the globe and aboard U.S. Navy aircraft carriers. In 2019, he was appointed an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of the Military Services by the late Pope Francis. Coffey’s life has been one of profound faith, global service, and unwavering dedication to the spiritual care of military personnel and their families.

Additionally, finance major Alexis Sanchez, ’25, will give the student address. Sanchez, a first-generation student was chosen for her inspirational story and her unique perspective of life through the La Salle Explorer mascot costume which she donned for three years.

Sister Isabella “Bella” Davila, DC, MSW ’25

Sister Isabella “Bella” Davila, DC, MSW ’25 will deliver the graduate commencement address. A Daughter of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, Sister Bella has devoted her life to compassionate service, particularly to those experiencing homelessness, poverty, and mental health challenges.

Her work as a behavioral health coordinator at Face to Face Germantown in Philadelphia has brought healing and hope to many through trauma-informed counseling and advocacy. A native of Clifton Park, N.Y., and the middle of six siblings, including her identical twin, Sister Bella’s she spent a formative year in volunteer service with L’Arche in St. Louis, Mo., a nonprofit community dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities and following graduation, will continue her work at DePaul USA in Georgia.

For more information about La Salle’s 2025 commencement, visit lasalle.edu/commencement.