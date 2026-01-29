La Salle University launches Biotech Innovation and Enterprise degree program

La Salle University’s new degree offering, a Bachelor of Science in Biotech Innovation and Enterprise, will offer students the chance to learn about the intersection of life science, technology development, and business.

The program, previously the Integrated Science Business Technology (ISBT) major, is classified as a STEM degree and will help students build a foundation in the sciences while also learning skills to help them in the business world, such as innovation, entrepreneurship, and commercialization.

It’s a chance for Explorers to see how biotech products, like mRNA vaccines or biofuels, go from concepts to market products with all steps covered in the courses.

This interdisciplinary degree can be the start of several careers for graduates, including lab-based roles, product or innovation associates, and pathways to startups and entrepreneurship.

“The new Biotech Innovation and Enterprise program prepares students for in-demand and lucrative careers at the intersection of the life sciences and business,” Zeb Kramer, Ph.D., chair of the University’s Natural Sciences Department and an associate professor, said. “Its interdisciplinary curriculum prepares La Salle students for jobs in the biotech industry including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, regulatory and government agencies, and biological and biotech companies after graduation.”

Learn more about the Biotech Innovation and Enterprise program here.

-Naomi Thomas