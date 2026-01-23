La Salle University receives $5 million Planned Estate Gift 

La Salle University’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences will benefit from the generosity of a $5 million planned estate gift by donors who wish to remain anonymous.

This is not the first time the donors, an alumnus and their spouse, have made meaningful impacts on both the University and its students through gifts. Their most recent commitment names La Salle as one of three organizations that will benefit from their estate after both have passed.

“These generous benefactors understand the value and the power of higher education. They also believe it is important that the La Salle experience be possible for future Explorers,” Vice President for University Advancement, Freddie Pettit, said. “Their philanthropy is an inspiring example of investing in La Salle’s mission and students to ensure bright days ahead for the long term.”

This most recent commitment is one of many that the University has been fortunate enough to receive in recent months through Planned Giving initiatives. Examples of planned gifts that have benefitted La Salle in recent months include:

Qualified Charitable Distributions from donors’ retirement accounts (such as IRAs, 401(k)s, and 403(b)s) to fund student scholarships;

The sharing of updated planned gift documents that reflect the increased value of La Salle’s expected benefit from a donor’s estate; and

A bequest in a will gifting a residential property to the University (with the flexibility for the University to liquidate the property and allocate the funds received to support La Salle students).

Planned Giving is a meaningful way for donors to help shape the future of the University by including La Salle in their financial or estate plans.

Learn more about Planned Giving at La Salle University here. You may also contact Freddie Pettit, Vice President for University Advancement at pettitf@lasalle.edu to learn more information.

– Naomi Thomas