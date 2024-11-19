La Salle University Recognized as a 2024 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting 

La Salle University has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) as a 2024 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting. The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for outstanding efforts to increase nonpartisan student voter participation. La Salle joins a group of 471 colleges and universities recognized by ALL IN for completing four core actions:

Participating in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge

Sharing 2022 NSLVE Reports with campus voting data with ALL IN

Developing and submitting a 2024 democratic engagement action plan with ALL IN

Having a current signatory to ALL IN’s Higher Education Presidents’ Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation.

“Developing and encouraging our students, faculty, and staff to be informed and engaged citizens is one of the most important initiatives that we can undertake at La Salle University,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “We are grateful for being named as a 2024 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting in recognition of our efforts and participation in campus civic engagement.”

“The research is clear: colleges and universities that make intentional efforts to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement have higher campus voter registration and voter turnout rates. This year we saw more colleges than ever before step up their efforts to ensure that their students were registered and ready to make their voices heard at the ballot box,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, Executive Director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “These Most Engaged Campuses are setting the standard for nonpartisan civic engagement work for colleges and universities across the country.”

Throughout the 2024 Presidential election, La Salle invited all students, faculty, and staff to take part in a series of panel discussions, talks, events, and voter engagement initiatives in the lead up to the. Activities were held under the umbrella #LaSalleVotes: Living in a Diverse Democracy and available resources were accessible to help individuals to actively participate in the election process.

On Sept. 10, the University hosted a Presidential Debate Watch Party and discussion moderated by faculty from the political science department.

As part of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 17, there were a number of tables across campus where students, faculty, and staff could register to vote or check their voter registration status and polling location.

On the Sept. 17 Constitution Day, faculty held a panel discussion titled “Is the Constitution Color Blind?”

The University engaged the Congress to Campus program and welcomed a bipartisan team of lawmakers from the Congress to Campus program: former U.S. Representatives Brian Baird (D-WA) and Mike Bishop (R-MI) on Sept. 17. The event called “Bipartisan Breakdown: Making Government Work for You,” offered an inside look at the impact of polarization and public opinion on governing and strategies for restoring trust in institutions and leaders.

On October 10, a regular series of discussion under Explorer Cafés examined election integrity. La Salle faculty discussed the issues related to the voting process in free election.

On the Nov. 5 Election Day, La Salle made “Chalk the Walk” pathways to local polling places from campus and had tables set up to remind the campus community to “Donut” forget to vote and grab a donut on the way to or from the voting booth.

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. Campuses that join the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge complete a set of action items, with the support of ALL IN staff, to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning and voter participation on their campus. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge currently engages 10.8 million students from more than 1,075 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Campuses can join the ALL IN Challenge here.

