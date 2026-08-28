La Salle University welcomes its newest class to campus

The excitement on campus never wavered through the sunshine, clouds, and rain on Thursday, Aug. 27, as La Salle University’s newest Explorers made their way to 20th and Olney to settle into their new home.

Explorers at La Salle University’s 2026 Move-In Day.

This year’s incoming class is the second largest since 2019. They arrived on campus with their loved ones and were assisted by volunteers from the campus community as they moved into St. Basil Court and St. Neumann Hall on the University’s South Campus.

Explorers from across the country spent the morning settling into their rooms, adding their personal flair, and meeting their new dormmates.

Gabriel Sowa, ‘30, made the journey from Alexandria, Va., with his favorite Star Wars poster in hand, to join the Explorer men’s rowing team.

New Explorer Gabriel Sowa, ’30, moving into his dorm.

“Making new friends,” he said, about what he’s most looking forward to. “Being a student-athlete and winning races.”

Moving into St. Basil Court was the first time Sowa and his roommates met in person, but they weren’t strangers.

“We’ve been talking,” he said. “They’re awesome guys.”

He’s ready to get started and meet any challenges head on, he said.

Ciara Alston, ‘30, didn’t have to travel as far as Sowa to get to La Salle, which she chose because of the community and campus.

Ciara Alston, ’30, settles in at 20th and Olney.

“I felt like it would be a great place to get a new challenge,” she said.

Originally from Coatesville, Pa., she’s majoring in political science and is looking forward to everything she has ahead of her.

“I’m excited about getting into new groups and meeting new people and just learning new things,” she said, adding that she looks forward to finding out more about everything that’s available on campus.

While starting classes and getting into the flow of a new lifestyle does come with some apprehension, she’s approaching it with confidence.

Jalen Waring, ‘30, became interested in media and broadcasting during high school and decided La Salle was the best place for him to continue that education as a communication major. He also had a more personal reason for becoming an Explorer.

“I was born and raised in Philly,” Waring, who grew up in Germantown, said. “I always drove past La Salle and always felt like I was supposed to be here.”

Jalen Waring, ’30, making himself at home at La Salle.

As he settles in, Waring is excited to meet new people, engage with the community, and make a name for yourself, all while cultivating his newfound interest in broadcast.

“I heard about La Salle TV,” he said. “I’d like to get involved with that.”

Throughout the morning, University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., was also walking around getting to know some of the new Explorers and their families. One of the rooms he stopped by was home to Kayla Novoa, ‘30, Maddie Gallagher, ‘30, and Cameron Wilson, ‘30.

Although this was their first time face to face, the three already consider themselves best friends after meeting on social media.

Novoa, Gallagher, and Wilson all credited La Salle’s size and community with being a main driver of their decision to attend.

“I just really loved the campus and the community, and it was really nice coming here,” Novoa, who came to 20th and Olney from South Jersey, said. “I really enjoyed it.”

University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., meeting new students, including Cameron Wilson, ’30, (left) and Maddie Gallagher, ’30, (right) during Move-In Day.

Gallagher also has strong family ties to the University. Her dad, who was helping her move in, grandpa, two aunts, and other family members were all Explorers.

“My dad and like my whole family went here, and so they kind of wanted me to go here my whole life,” Gallagher said.

Although she initially wanted to go somewhere new, after her dad convinced her to apply and visit, her mind quickly changed.

“I literally came here on the first day, and I was like, ‘oh shoot, he was right,’” the West Chester, Pa., native said.

All three, who have rooms full of pictures of family and friends from home, are ready to get started on everything La Salle has to offer, including new friendships, new knowledge, and a new home away from home.

The newest Explorers make their way to the John E. Glaser Arena for New Student Welcome Convocation.

“Making new friends, going somewhere new, and having new experiences,” Wilson listed as the things she’s most excited for.

Thursday also kicked off Welcome Weekend, four days of scheduled events to help students prepare for the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 31, and the rest of their years on campus.

After a morning full of unpacking, organizing, and adding those final touches to feel at home in their rooms, students enjoyed lunch with their families before preparing for the scheduled afternoon events.

Despite weather putting a stop to the official fifth annual Expedition Walk, the incoming students still gathered together to walk to the John E. Glaser Arena for the New Student Welcome Convocation.

Hayley J. Boyle, ’12, chief programs officer at the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia.

Here they heard from current members of the Student Government Association, various faculty and staff members including Allen, and alumna Hayley J. Boyle, ‘12, chief programs officer at the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, who all shared the same sentiment: there are exciting times ahead for the newest Explorers.

“Being an Explorer is about more than the degree you earn. It is about having the courage to keep asking what is possible, the confidence to pursue it, and the responsibility to bring others along with you,” Allen said. “Today, that journey begins. I am proud to welcome you to La Salle University, and I am excited to see what we will build together.”

The new class of Explorers is joining the University at a time of upward trajectory. This year saw more applications than ever before, and La Salle has been making continuous upgrades to campus and creating new housing and academic options for its students.

The Explorer greets students at New Student Welcome Convocation.

-Naomi Thomas