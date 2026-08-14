What’s new at 20th and Olney for 2026-27

As summer break winds down, so does a season of renovation and rejuvenation on the La Salle University campus. Keep reading to learn more about all the changes Explorers can see when they arrive on campus for the 2026-27 academic year.

Campus Updates

In nearly every part of campus, there will be places with new looks when Explorers get back to 20th and Olney.

In the Union, students can enjoy a coffee from the Hideaway or catch up with friends after the summer break surrounded by freshly painted walls and pillars, proudly representing blue and gold pride. Throughout the building, updated signage will be there to help the newest Explorers find their way around.

Whether walking to class from St. Basil Court or heading to a game at DeVincent Field from the Hansen Quad, a new pedestrian walkway allows for a safe journey in between the sports facilities on campus.