What’s new at 20th and Olney for 2026-27

La Salle University is preparing to welcome returning and new students to a campus full of updates for the fall semester.
As summer break winds down, so does a season of renovation and rejuvenation on the La Salle University campus. Keep reading to learn more about all the changes Explorers can see when they arrive on campus for the 2026-27 academic year.
Campus Updates
In nearly every part of campus, there will be places with new looks when Explorers get back to 20th and Olney.
In the Union, students can enjoy a coffee from the Hideaway or catch up with friends after the summer break surrounded by freshly painted walls and pillars, proudly representing blue and gold pride. Throughout the building, updated signage will be there to help the newest Explorers find their way around.
Whether walking to class from St. Basil Court or heading to a game at DeVincent Field from the Hansen Quad, a new pedestrian walkway allows for a safe journey in between the sports facilities on campus.
Explorers can stroll the new Nocella Walkway between the Connelly Library and tennis courts established to honor students’ journeys to success and the long-term support of Ruth and the late Anthony J., ’66, Nocella who established the Nocella Student Success Fund.
New landscaping along this path is already making a big difference to the look and feel of campus and will only continue to do so as the plants grow and flourish.
For those who drive to campus, Lots E and H situated around the Univest Financial Fieldhouse and the Connelly Library, have been resurfaced, and the lines have been repainted.
Some classes held in St. Benilde Tower will also look a bit brighter. New desks and chairs have been installed in Room 448, which has also been painted alongside the nursing simulation lab in the building.
New housing options
This semester, the first group of Explorers will move into Chew Flats, formerly known as St. Teresa Court Apartments, after the University announced it would be leasing the residences earlier this year.
Students living at these one- and two-bedroom apartment-style homes will have access to on-site laundry service, a shared community courtyard, and the chance to experience a new style of living.
The Fall 2026 semester is the second in a row that La Salle has offered new residence options to incoming and returning students, after increased enrollment for the 2025-2026 academic year led to the renovation and reopening of St. Cassian and St. Denis in the North Halls complex.