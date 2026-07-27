La Salle University welcomes new Vice President of Athletics and Recreation Jarett Gerald to campus  

On a sunny Monday morning on July 27 at Tom Gola Plaza, the La Salle University community came together to build on the historic legacy of Explorer Athletics.

The University held a welcome event for its newest Vice President of Athletics & Recreation and Director of Athletics Jarett Gerald in front of a lively crowd comprised of many members of the campus community, including University leadership, student-athletes, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. Gerald brings to the role nearly 15 years of experience in college athletics and philanthropy. He most recently served as Assistant Athletics Director for Major Gifts at the University of Missouri.

His role with La Salle will officially begin on Monday, Aug. 3.

In inspired remarks, Gerald shared that his personal and professional journey has equipped him with the skills he needs to be an Explorer—someone who has the courage to take on challenges, find opportunities, and work with a team to create success.

“Leadership is about showing up. It’s about listening carefully and having the courage to address difficult situations when they come. It’s about being willing to find another path when the first one doesn’t work. That’s what Explorers do. They keep moving forward,” he said.

From left to right: Atlantic 10 Commissioner Dan Leibovitz, Vice President of Athletics & Recreation and Director of Athletics Jarett Gerald and La Salle President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D.

He added that Explorers use their compass, or their mission, values, and faith, to guide them.

As Gerald looked ahead to the future of La Salle University and its athletics programs, he shared how he’s seen real momentum at the institution and plans to build on that in his new role. He said he plans to create “one of the best student-athlete experiences in the country” through competitive and successful programs while also providing a high-quality academic experience.

Gerald also noted that philanthropy will also be a large part of his role as he works with the University community to discover what’s possible.

“Let’s build championship programs and let’s change lives,” he said. And my hope is, years from now, when people talk about this era of La Salle Athletics, I hope they don’t remember this one speech. But I do I hope they remember that this was the moment we decided to explore what was possible.”

From left to right: Vice President of Athletics & Recreation and Director of Athletics Jarett Gerald and La Salle President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D.

The event also included remarks from President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., who spoke on the storied history of the University’s student-athletes including basketball championships, Olympic appearances, and successful careers in the major leagues, and how the next chapter will continue to exceed expectations.

“Under Jarett’s leadership, I know we will continue developing our student-athletes, strengthening our programs, engaging our alumni and donors, and elevating the entire Explorer Athletics experience,” Allen said.

Allen added that Gerald understands the importance of achieving a winning record but also making sure La Salle’s student-athletes are “prepared for success well beyond competition.”

“He understands our mission, our Lasallian values, and the tremendous opportunity that lies ahead,” Allen shared.

Following the formal program, guests had the opportunity to enjoy refreshments with Gerald and their fellow Explorers.

— Meg Ryan, M.A. ’24