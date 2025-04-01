La Salle University’s 32nd Annual Charter Dinner: A Celebration of Legacy, Leadership, and Lasallian Values

La Salle University hosted its 32nd Annual Charter Dinner, presented by Liberty Coca-Cola, on March 27, 2025, to celebrate the institution’s founding in 1863. This prestigious event honors not only La Salle’s rich history, but the Christian Brothers’ dedication and the University’s ongoing impact as an educational leader and civic partner in Philadelphia.

Each year, the Charter Dinner recognizes an outstanding individual with The Lasallian Leadership Award, acknowledging those who embody the values of leadership and service in corporate, civic, and governmental communities. This year’s honoree, Sue Hohenleitner, ’92, CFO and vice president of finance at Johnson & Johnson’s North America Innovative Medicine division, exemplifies these values through her contributions to La Salle, her professional success, and her commitment to mentoring the next generation.

In addition to honoring an individual, La Salle also recognized an organization with the Lasallian Impact Award. This year’s recipient, The Catholic Philopatrian Scholarship Foundation, has provided nearly $1 million in scholarship grants to Catholic university students in Philadelphia, including La Salle students.

Lawrence Mani, ’26, and Haylie Doan, ’26, M.A. ’27, talked about the impact La Salle has had on them with support of alumni and friends.

“In acknowledging our history, tonight we tell the story of an alumna and the story of an organization whose impacts on others are remarkable,” La Salle Board of Trustees Chair Ellen Reily, ’83, said. “We honor an alumna whose professional journey and achievements are models for our students. And we honor an organization whose commitment to making Catholic education—and the La Salle experience—accessible and affordable has impacted countless lives for the better.”

Throughout the evening, La Salle students shared heartfelt testimonies about how the La Salle experience has shaped their lives and futures.

Alexis Sanchez, ’25, shared her journey of global learning.

Haylie Doan, ’26, M.A. ’27, emphasized the profound impact of alumni support: “Please know that every one of you makes a difference in the lives of students like me. Your support provides us with the ability to develop in the classroom, grow through campus life, and meet alumni like you.”

Lawrence Mani, ’26, spoke to the transformative changes happening at La Salle: “All of the students at La Salle are fortunate to be on our campus at a time of extraordinary change. You can feel the positive energy. You can see the progress and the improvements…They are the results of vision, planning, investment, and execution.”

Alexis Sanchez, ’25, shared her journey of global learning: “From the start, I knew I wanted to see more, experience more, and be known for more. And because of La Salle, I was able to learn beyond the classroom.”

The Catholic Philopatrian Scholarship Foundation, founded in 1950, was honored for its unwavering dedication to providing scholarship funding for students attending Catholic colleges and universities in the Philadelphia region.

2025 Lasallian Leadership Award recipient Sue Hohenleitner, ’92.

“Since its founding, the Philo Scholarship Foundation has provided scholarship grants of approximately $1 million, while growing the Foundation endowment to over $1.2 million,” Michael Imms, chair of the Foundation’s Board, said. “This is due to the generosity of the Philadelphia Catholic community and the stewardship of the Philo.”

Hohenleitner is a devoted La Salle alumna and business leader, who was recognized for her professional success and continued commitment to the university. A former member of Gamma Phi Beta and various business clubs, she has remained engaged with La Salle through alumni outreach, mentoring, and guest lectures.

Michael Imms, chair of The Catholic Philopatrian Scholarship Foundation, accepts the 2025 Lasallian Impact Award.

“At Johnson & Johnson, we are guided by our Credo, which focuses on serving patients and caregivers, our employees, our community, and our shareholders,” Hohenleitner reflected. “The idea of service to these constituents was instilled in me way earlier than my first day at J&J, back when I attended La Salle. In 1992, when I graduated, La Salle was a place—and still is—that cares about you as a whole person, your legacy, your leadership, and the mark you are going to make.”

The 32nd Annual Charter Dinner was not just an evening of recognition and celebration—it was a reaffirmation of La Salle University’s mission and values. It honored the past, celebrated the present, and inspired a future where students continue to thrive, lead, and contribute to the world with the enduring spirit of La Salle.

“I’ve fallen in love with (our students’) ambition. I’ve fallen in love with their goals. I’ve fallen in love with their grit. I’ve fallen in love with their talent. I’ve fallen in love with how nice they are to me when they don’t need to be,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “I ask you to fall in love with our students in a way that supports their goals and dreams.”

2024 Lasallian Leadership Award recipient Jerry Lezynski, ’82.

La Salle students never pass up an opportunity for a selfie.

The La Salle pep band got everyone in a festive mood.

La Salle University’s 32nd Annual Charter Dinner was a celebration of legacy, leadership, and Lasallian values.

Former men’s basketball coach Fran Dunphy, ’70, HON ’20.

The Switch House by Cescaphe was the setting for La Salle University’s 32nd Annual Charter Dinner.

Bishop Joseph L. Coffey, ’82, talks with guests before giving the invocation.