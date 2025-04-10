La Salle University’s School of Business among nation’s best in U.S. News and World Report 2025 rankings

U.S. News and World Report’s (USNWR) announced that La Salle University’s School of Business is ranked in the top 100 nationally for best business schools with in-person, full-time MBA programs. Only the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, which took the top spot, was the other Philadelphia business school to appear in the top 100 which were released on April 8, 2025.

Tied at 100 in the rankings, La Salle’s School of Business continues to offer sought-after programs and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to preparing students for long-term career success. Students benefit from the school’s exceptional job-placement rate and personalized attention from faculty and staff.

“The value of a degree from La Salle’s School of Business is clear—career advancement, salary potential, professional fulfilment, and networking opportunities increase exponentially.” said Michael Moll, Interim Dean of the School of Business. “La Salle’s programs provide the added benefits of flexibility, rigor, and access to world-class professors and curriculum.”

By collecting graduate school data annually, USNWR is able to present the most current figures on enrollment, job attainment, faculty and other critical quality indicators that help prospective students make informed decisions.

Established in 1955, La Salle’s School of Business delivers an innovative education in online, in-person, and hybrid formats that prepares its students to do purposeful business. Accredited by AACSB International, a distinction held by less than five percent of the world’s business schools, the school holds the only accredited sales training center of its kind in Philadelphia and a four-year BS/MBA program in accounting which prepares students for the CPA exam as well as other programs in business analytics, finance, management and leadership, health systems management, and marketing.

Third-party organizations and publications consistently verify the return on investment of a La Salle degree. New data from the Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce released in March 2025 ranks La Salle fifth among private non-profit universities in Pennsylvania for 10-year post-graduate earning outcomes. Additionally, La Salle was placed in the top 10% among public and private national institutions for 10-year post-graduate earning outcomes.

For more information about La Salle University visit www.lasalle.edu.