La Salle University’s Vice President of University Advancement departing next month  

Freddie Pettit, vice president of University Advancement, will depart La Salle University for a similar role at Delaware Valley University later this summer.

Pettit will remain in his current role at La Salle through Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.

“La Salle has made such an impact on me, personally and professionally,” Pettit said. “I am grateful to President Dan Allen for the opportunity to join such a special place at an important moment in its history. It has been an honor to work with so many people who care deeply about La Salle. From the extraordinary Christian Brothers to talented faculty and staff members, from loyal alumni to inspiring students, the La Salle community is remarkable. I am proud of the results that our team and our partners delivered together, and I know La Salle’s renewed success has only just begun. I will continue to root for the Explorer community, and I will be an Explorer fan for life.”

Pettit brought over 20 years of experience in effective leadership, fundraising, alumni engagement, and communications to La Salle. He joined the campus community in November 2023.

As the Vice President of University Advancement, Pettit was tasked with rebuilding and overhauling a division that is critical to the long-term health and viability of La Salle.

He led the University’s fundraising programs and alumni relations efforts, along with corporate and foundation engagement, overseeing the greatest single year of fundraising, nearly $20 million, in La Salle’s storied history.

Pettit consistently delivered on Advancement’s core goals, including achieving the greatest annual Day of Giving ever, raising over $2 million to support La Salle students.

“I am incredibly grateful for Freddie’s leadership and strategic oversight of the University Advancement division over the last few years. He helped to reinvigorate La Salle’s fundraising and alumni engagement efforts while producing historic results. He has been an integral part of the positive momentum we’ve seen our institution achieve during this important moment in our story,” said La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D.