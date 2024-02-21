La Salle will honor Lincoln Financial Network marketing vice president during 2024 Charter Dinner

La Salle University will honor Jerry Lezynski, ’82, at its 31st annual Charter Dinner—an event that celebrates La Salle’s founding in 1863—on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Over the last three decades, the Charter Dinner has raised more than $5 million in support of student scholarships at La Salle.

The dinner will be held at Ballroom at the Ben, located at 834 Chestnut St. Black tie attire is optional. Click here to purchase tickets. Students, staff, faculty, alumni, Christian Brothers, and supporters of La Salle University are welcome to attend.

Annually during the Charter Dinner an individual is awarded The Lasallian Leadership Award for displaying outstanding leadership alongside Lasallian values in corporate, civic, and governmental communities throughout our region.

This year Lezynski who is Lincoln Financial Network’s vice president of marketing will receive this prestigious award. Lincoln Financial Network is part of the Lincoln Financial Group based in Radnor, Pa. Prior to Lincoln Financial, Lezynski was managing director at SEI Investments in Oaks, Pa., where he had several marketing and investment product development roles.

“To receive the Lasallian Leadership Award is a profound honor,” Lezynski said. “La Salle University, which is a constant influence in my life, has shaped who I have become due to strong Christian values and enduring connections. From those early Big 5 games with my father Jerry Sr., ’57, to my own life-changing time on campus, I’ve seen how La Salle opens doors to opportunities I could never have imagined. Its impact makes giving back so easy and natural. I deeply thank President Daniel Allen, Ph.D., Board Chair Ellen Reilly, ’83, and the entire La Salle community— Christian brothers, teachers, friends, fraternity brothers and Explorer alumni everywhere— for this recognition and your immeasurable impact on my life.”

Lezynski has been an involved alumnus since he graduated with his marketing and communication arts degree. He’s been an active member of the La Salle University Alumni Association for nearly a decade and president from 2017-2019 at which time he helped facilitate the dedication of the Alumni House, the Board’s alumni re-engagement efforts, and the beautification of the Grotto commemorating the 150th anniversary of the University.

He was a member of La Salle’s Board of Trustees from 2017-2019 on which he served as the conduit with the Alumni Association and on several committees designed to increase alumni involvement.

Lezynski also chaired the first alumni-lead fundraising initiative and raised more than $500,000 in less than a year to establish the Br. Gerry Molyneaux, F.S.C., Professorship. In 2023, he was on the committee that raised over $100,000 to convert the La Salle TV studio to fully digital.

The alumnus has also been involved with the La Salle University Communication Advisory Board and Presidential Advisory Council. He continues to participate in the Committee of Explorers (COE), the Sigma Phi Lambda fraternity’s alumni group that supports the fraternity through mentoring, fundraising and community service initiatives.

Outside of La Salle endeavors, Lezynski is actively involved in the Special Olympics with his son Kevin.

Lezynski and his wife of 37 years, Nancy, live in Harleysville, Pa., and enjoy time in Ocean City, N.J., with their four children and their spouses.

For more information on Charter Dinner and to RSVP, click here.