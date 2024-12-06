La Salle’s Dr. Siobhan Conaty inducted as a fellow in The College of Physicians of Philadelphia

Associate Professor of Art History Siobhan Conaty, Ph.D., FCPP, was honored with induction into The College of Physicians of Philadelphia on Nov. 15, 2024. She was among the 27 inductees that included prominent physicians, experts from public health and academia, and civic leaders.

“As one of the few non-physicians or healthcare professionals—and most likely the only art historian—I am particularly proud of this recognition,” Conaty said. “This distinction acknowledges a decade of contributions to medical education, including research publications and pedagogical development, which demonstrate how art history methodologies can serve as valuable, transferable skills for advancing medical knowledge and education.”

Conaty teaches a wide variety of courses including Introduction to Art History, Art and Medicine, Art and Politics of World War II, Irish Art and Rebellion, 19th-Century Art, and Modern Art. Her current research focuses on art history’s transferable skills for medicine and the health sciences. Her work in the humanities field, known as the health humanities, contributed to securing an National Endowment for the Humanities grant in June 2022 to develop a Health Humanities minor at La Salle, which is now in its inaugural year.

Founded in 1787 to “lessen human misery,” the College is one of the oldest professional organizations in the country, with over 1,000 active Fellows. It draws upon its rich history, talented staff, and unique collections to stand as a trusted resource to further understanding of health and disease for the betterment of society. That mission, which was adopted as part of its recent strategic planning initiative, is supported by the Mütter Museum and the Historical Medical Library, the Center for Public Health (which includes the History of Vaccines website), our Center for Education (aimed at preparing Philadelphia public high school students from historically excluded communities for college and careers in healthcare), and diverse programs aimed to educate both the medical profession and the general public.

Biannually in the fall and spring, the College announces the induction of new members to its prestigious Fellowship program. In December 2023, President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., former Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences Kathleen E. Czekanski, Ph.D., MSN, BSN, and alumna Lisa Abdul-Haqq, M.A. ’09, DNP, MSN ’21, CRNP, FCPP, were inducted in November 2024.