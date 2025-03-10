Leadership and service rooted in Lasallian values

On a day dedicated to recognizing the achievements of women worldwide, La Salle University proudly honored one of its own. Kristina (Tina) Wahl, ’97, president of The Barra Foundation, was celebrated with the Women in Leadership Award for her remarkable contributions to philanthropy and community development on March 8, 2025. The event, held on International Women’s Day, served as a testament to Wahl’s unwavering commitment to service, leadership, and the Lasallian values that have shaped her journey.

“Oftentimes, we think about the struggles that individuals have overcome,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., reflected on the significance of honoring Wahl on such a momentous day. “But I like to think about it a little bit differently and think about these days as opportunities to reflect upon the greatness of those individuals, to reflect upon the amazing contributions that those individuals or groups have made to our communities, to our nation, to the world.”

“Tina (Whal,’97) is known for being a community-oriented leader. She was known for that when she was a student here at La Salle,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. remarked. “She has set a shining example for each and every one of our students, women and men alike, to follow.”

Wahl, he emphasized, is a shining example of such greatness.

From her days as an honors student and basketball player at La Salle to her leadership at The Barra Foundation, Wahl has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to community engagement.

Professor Emeritus of Economics Richard Mshomba, Ph.D., who has not lost touch with Wahl since she graduated, shared heartfelt memories of her as a student in his Political Economy of Africa course and knowing she would do so much more after she left 20th and Olney.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Tina stood out because of her outstanding academic prowess, her class participation, and her overall friendly demeanor,” Mshomba recalled. “As professors, we usually have a hunch about how a student will do in the future. There are those that we feel confident will succeed professionally and then there are those who we believe will do even more than that. (Who) will make a real difference in their communities.”

Accepting the award, Wahl expressed deep gratitude for her mentors and colleagues who have shaped her path. She spoke passionately about the power of association, a hallmark of Lasallian education.

“The hallmark of a Lasallian education is that it is done in association … (A) deep mutual respect between teacher and student enables us to fully awaken and reckon our whole self, intellectually, spiritually, emotionally and socially. And in this relationship with our teachers and mentors, we’re able to find and develop our own unique talents and gifts, not just for our own individual advancement, but for the betterment of society,” she said.

Wahl credited mentors like Professor Mshomba, Professor John Grady, and the late Brother Ed Sheehy for helping her discover her unique talents and leadership abilities.

She urged the audience to uphold the values that have guided her own journey.

“Our faith calls us to stand in solidarity with the impoverished and the marginalized and to respond with courage, creativity, and compassion,” she said. “In this uncertain world and these indescribable times, I encourage you to lean into these Lasallian values. Have faith in the presence of God, stand up against injustice, be in association with others, see possibilities, and treat everyone with dignity and mutual respect.”

Wahl closed her remarks with a call to action, quoting a sentiment that has guided her for decades: “All that is needed for the forces of evil to win the world is for enough good people to do nothing.” With her words, she challenged all in attendance to lead by example, continuing the Lasallian tradition of service and leadership.

From her time at La Salle to her leadership at The Barra Foundation, she embodies what it means to be a woman in leadership. And as President Allen noted, “What a privilege it is for us to be able to celebrate one of those women who represents and epitomizes every single one of those values.”

As part of the luncheon, communication sciences and disorders student Taneeyah Simpson, ’28, who is also a member of the rowing team, and doctorate in clinical psychology student Felicity Hoffert, ’28, were honored with Women in Leadership scholarships.

The Women in Leadership Award Luncheon began in 2020 to recognize the 50th Anniversary of women on La Salle’s campus. Proceeds benefit the Alumni Association’s Women in Leadership scholarship fund to help high-quality and motivated students achieve a Lasallian education has been at the heart of the University’s mission since its founding in 1863.