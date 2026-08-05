Making sense of AI 

Having had a long career in the tech world, Deron Ruby, M.S. ‘03, M.S. ‘28, has seen a lot of developments in his field. One of the most recent is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

Ruby works as an Oracle database applications developer for county government in Florida, and has attended many conferences over the years, he said, including ones that showcased AI. As the years have progressed, he’s seen a significant improvement to how AI is utilized, something that impressed him.

“One speaker said something that really stuck with me: ‘with artificial intelligence, the train has left the station—don’t be stuck on the platform’,” Ruby said. “That message resonated deeply. While many people associate AI with job loss and uncertainty, I wanted to engage with the technology head-on, understand its impact, and be part of where it’s going rather than watching from the sidelines.”

For Ruby, who had been thinking about going back to graduate school for a while, this was the prompt he needed.

Originally from Bucks County, Pa., Ruby got his first graduate degree in computer information science from La Salle University after a colleague suggested the school and program would be a good fit for him.

“It turned out to be one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” Ruby said. “When I became interested in artificial intelligence, La Salle was my first choice. Why mess with success?”

After enrolling in La Salle University’s online Artificial Intelligence M.S. Program, he had to get back in the student mindset, Ruby said, something that was challenging after 20 years away from the classroom.

“Once I found my rhythm, the coursework was still demanding but I found myself really enjoying it and looking forward to the next assignment,” he said, adding that he was taken out of his comfort zone as soon as his first class, which served as a reminder as to why he wanted to go back to graduate school.

It also quickly became one of the highlights of his second stint as an Explorer.

“My favorite part of the program is the level of challenge that comes with pursuing a graduate degree,” Ruby said. “Along with how the program helped demystify many of the uncertainties around artificial intelligence. The technology isn’t nearly as intimidating as people often suggest.”

After completing his first year in the program, Ruby is already beginning to have a deeper understanding of the algorithms that drive AI, something which has made the whole field feel more approachable and enjoyable, he said.

The online aspect of the program has been another highlight for Ruby, and not just because he’s now based in Florida, after moving there over five years ago.

It’s not his first experience with remote learning. Ruby was enrolled in a University of Pennsylvania cybersecurity bootcamp that was set to start just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit. The whole course shifted to a remote format, and although he was uncertain at first, it turned out to be a great experience, he said, so much so that he now can’t imagine going back to an in-person classroom.

“Having the instructor share their screen made it feel like everything was right in front of me, and I didn’t miss the in-person aspect at all,” Ruby said. “I was so focused on learning that I barely noticed the difference. It still feels face-to-face, just through a screen.”

As he prepares to enter his second year in the program, and learn more about artificial intelligence, Ruby is excited to see how he can utilize the technology in his current role working for his local government in a way that is effective and worthwhile.

“One common misconception is that artificial intelligence is just a chatbot. In reality, it offers a wide range of practical applications, from improving how we build and maintain applications to automating document processing, streamlining workflows, and enhancing reporting capabilities,” he said. “Looking forward, I’m excited about using AI to help departments make more informed decision and improve services, increase efficiency, and deliver greater value to the community.”

On top of the practical knowledge gained from the program, Ruby is also seeing personal benefits too.

“The program has given me a much clearer understanding of the concepts, tools, and real-world applications of AI. What once felt like a ‘black box’ is now something I can begin to understand, apply, and even build with,” he said. “That growing confidence has been one of the biggest takeaways for me.”

-Naomi Thomas