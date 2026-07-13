Meet the Class of 2030: Ansu McClinton-Dorley, ‘30

Ansu McClinton-Dorley, ‘30, hopes to work as an intelligence analyst for the FBI in the future. He’s going to start building the skills he needs to do just that as one of the newest members of La Salle University’s Cybersecurity Program.

As well as being passionate about system security, McClinton-Dorley is a musician, who loves playing the piano and drums, something that he’ll continue to do in the Explorer Pep Band. When he’s not playing his instruments, you can find him reading or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., McClinton-Dorley, who is in the Honors Program, moved to Philadelphia nearly two years ago and is excited to keep on exploring his new city, particularly all the waterfronts.

Find out more about why he chose 20th and Olney as the next stop in his journey.

Why did you choose La Salle?

I chose La Salle University because of its strong sense of community. The kindness and willingness to help exhibited by both students and staff were evident throughout my college admissions process. La Salle consistently reached out to ensure I had everything I needed and to address any questions I had, which reinforced my confidence in choosing this institution.

Why did you choose your major?

My decision to major in Cybersecurity stems from my aspiration to become an Intelligence Analyst for the FBI. I am eager to develop a specialized skill set that is highly relevant in today’s world. Understanding the intricacies of technology beyond its everyday applications is another motivating factor for pursuing this field. Prior to moving to Philadelphia, I completed the FBI Teen Academy Program in New York City, which broadened my perspective on the diverse opportunities within law enforcement and public service. I am committed to contributing to society by ensuring the protection and safety of its systems.

What are you most excited to do here?

As a student at La Salle, I aim to participate in the University Honors Program Student Council and aspire to run for president when the opportunity arises. Additionally, I am excited to join La Salle’s music and jazz bands to continue my musical interests.

How do you want to be known for more?

I want to be known for more through my actions. As an incoming freshman at Lasalle, all of the help, support, and guidance I am receiving now is something that I want to pay forward. Ensuring that the next incoming class after me is twice as prepared and supported as I feel this year.

What’s your walking to class soundtrack?

My walking to class soundtrack is very random, but my usual go-to artists are Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Michael Jackson, and H.E.R.