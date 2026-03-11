Nourishing her future 

When Maggie Lefavor, ‘17, MS, RDN, LDN, CEDS, was growing up, she wanted to go to culinary school to become a pastry chef. As she got older, and the time for college got closer, she realized she didn’t want her hobby to become her career. She was unsure of what to do next.

“My brother sat me down with a list of all the college majors offered and had me circle what I was interested in. I circled nutrition, dietetics, and food science, so it became pretty clear that I was interested in the intersection of food and science,” Lefavor said. “That led me to learn about what a Registered Dietitian was, which became my career path.”

With that new goal in mind, she started looking for colleges. La Salle University’s dietetics and nutrition offerings, as well as the Honors Program, caught her attention. As did the environment at 20th and Olney.

“I chose La Salle after visiting the campus and feeling like I could really see myself spending the next four years there,” Lefavor said. “La Salle felt like home immediately.”

Over the next four years, the University really did become her home. The people she met on campus, from her closest friends to the families she took on tours as an Admissions Campus Explorer (ACE) have stayed with her long after graduation.

“I really feel that I met some of the kindest, smartest, and most passionate people,” she said. “I learned the importance of surrounding yourself with good people. This lesson has served me well in life and also in my career. There is something so special and connecting about being an Explorer.”

One of those connections was particularly special. She met her husband, Nick Lefavor, ’17, at La Salle, and the couple got married in the De La Salle Chapel in 2021.

Lefavor’s college years, which she describes as “some of the best and most meaningful years of my life,” didn’t just impact her personal life. She also benefited greatly from her academic experience.

Maggie Lefavor, ‘17, MS, RDN, LDN, CEDS, with her husband, Nick Lefavor, ’17, at their wedding on La Salle’s campus.

“My professors in the nutrition department fully prepared me for my future as a Registered Dietitian,” she said. “I have been fortunate to guest lecture in the nutrition department for the past six years, and that experience inspired me to become an Adjunct Professor of Nutrition as well.”

After graduating from La Salle, Lefavor became a registered dietitian specializing in eating disorder care and treatment, as well as teaching as an adjunct professor at Middlesex College in Edison, N.J. Lefavor always thought she would enjoy teaching, but she’s been “pleasantly surprised” but how much she has.

“Sharing my love of nutrition with my students has been so fulfilling,” Lefavor said. “It’s also been great to focus on areas in my course that I don’t typically focus on in my full-time job.”

Lefavor’s newest venture, the podcast Nourish and Empower, has given her the opportunity to come back to her alma mater. She and her cohost, licensed professional counselor Jessica Coviello, recently gave a guest lecture as part of a La Salle nutrition course.

Nourish and Empower, the podcast Maggie Lefavor, ‘17, MS, RDN, LDN, CEDS, cohosts.

“It was one of the highlights of our year,” Lefavor said.

The podcast began in 2022 as a collaboration between the two friends and colleagues.

“Our podcast focuses on mental health, nutrition, eating disorders, body image and challenging diet culture. It is a ton of work, but so much fun and we really love it,” Lefavor said. “It has been such an impactful way to meet like-minded professionals all over the world and has led us to many opportunities.”

It’s also a way for her to stay connected to the Explorer community. Several other La Salle alumi have appeared as guests.

Although her days are busy, and not what she was expecting them to look like when she was a college student, Lefavor loves her career and the projects that fill her time.

“My husband likes to say, ‘Maggie’s is one of those annoying people who found her dream job immediately after college!’ And he’s right,” she said. “I feel so fortunate to have built a career in a field and specialty I am so passionate about.”

Learn more about Nourish and Empower and find out where to listen here.

-Naomi Thomas