Producing knowledge

Completing an independent research project helped criminal justice and sociology double major, Ashley Richwine, ‘27, gain the confidence and skills she’ll need in her future career. It also sparked her desire to continue adding to the literature in her field.

Richwine first became interested in the subject matter after taking two classes, Advanced Placement (AP) government and politics and law and modern issues, in her junior year of high school.

“Those classes were really formative for me as they introduced me to the world of criminal justice and the legal system, and they helped me see how I could apply my interests in academics and social interests in a meaningful way,” she said.

That interest stuck with her, and when it came time to choose her college major, the choice was an obvious one. As she looks to begin her senior year this fall, her time in La Salle’s Criminal Justice and Sociology Programs has only reinforced it.

Last year gave Richwine the chance to dig deeper into one of her areas of interest in the field: the school-to-prison pipeline.

The school-to-prison pipeline is defined by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) as the disciplinary policies and practices in schools that drive schoolchildren out of the classroom and into the juvenile and criminal justice systems.

“I was really interested in understanding how early experiences in education can shape future outcomes, especially for marginalized students,” Richwine said.

To do this, Richwine used personal testimony from the American Prison Writing Archive (APWA), a digital database of essays and poems written by incarcerated people, prison employees, and prison volunteers, that gives a firsthand look at individuals impacted the criminal justice system.

Within the database, she was able to search for key terms to find essays that spoke about what it was like to be a juvenile entering the prison system and how that related to their time in education.

There were around 15 essays that addressed her research topic, she said, and she identified common themes that ran throughout them. One of the themes was that education functions as a form of prevention against later involvement in the criminal justice system, another was continuity, or the fact that the same structural failures that shape school before incarceration continue inside prisons, she said.

These essays came from a varied population, and Richwine did not focus on a particular age group or demographic.

“Incorporating those voices added a powerful, human element to my work and helped me better understand the real-life consequences behind the data,” Richwine said.

After analyzing these essays, she was able to come to a conclusion.

“Incarceration significantly impacts children’s educational outcomes negatively, reinforcing the reality of the school-to-prison pipeline,” Richwine said. “This systemic issue demands recognition and meaningful reform.”

Completing this work sparked a desire to continue to add to the knowledge base in her field with further research.

“In this field, research will forever be important as it affects real human lives,” she said. “I hope to continue to contribute to the work.”

Throughout her project, Richwine worked closely with Caitlin Taylor, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice.

“One of the most rewarding parts of mentoring Ashley was watching her take ownership of the project,” Taylor said. “My role was to help Ashley develop the research skills needed to carry out an independent study. She learned how to systematically code prison narratives for themes using qualitative analysis software and gained experience writing each section of a scholarly manuscript.”

Taylor also sees the value of students being able to complete projects like this, echoing Richwine’s sentiment about continuing to contribute to the literature.

“Undergraduate research experiences like this are transformative,” Taylor said. “They help students become producers of knowledge rather than just consumers of it, while encouraging them to engage thoughtfully with complex social issues.”

Richwine noted that the guidance she received was a big help, and added that Taylor was always there to offer encouragement and praise on a job well done, which served as motivation to keep going with the research.

The support from faculty is something that Richwine has consistently felt throughout her time as an Explorer, and she described those in her programs as “some of the best professors I’ve ever had the privilege of learning from,” and praised the personal connections they cultivate with their students.

Although the work was challenging at times, Richwine credits it with making her a stronger writer and student.

“It pushed me to balance multiple responsibilities at once, including internships, classes, work, and still make time for my social life,” she said. “Learning how to manage all of that really helped me become more disciplined and intentional with my time.”

She also reflected on the testimonials that she used as source material, saying that they helped her to grow her own perspective.

“Using resources that focused on real testimony and lived experiences made the work feel more real and impactful. Instead of just looking at information in a general or abstract way, I was able to connect it to actual people and situations, which changed how I understood the topic. It pushed me to be more thoughtful and aware of how I formed my opinions and presented my ideas,” Richwine said.

She finished her research with an overall feeling of confidence and a reminder to always learn from real voices and experiences. Completing the project was one of the most fulfilling moments of the whole process.

“After putting in so much time researching and writing, it was really satisfying to step back and see how all the different pieces connected. What started as separate sections and rough drafts gradually turned into a cohesive and meaningful final product,” she said. “It made all the effort feel worth it, especially being able to clearly see my growth throughout the process. I also appreciated having something tangible that reflected not only what I learned, but the time and dedication I put into the project.”

With a hope of going to law school one day, she believes that the research skills she developed, along with the ability to convey complex topics clearly, will be beneficial as she continues her education.

She also feels like it helped her grow on a more personal level.

“More than anything, though, this experience taught me how to trust myself. There were moments where I questioned if I was doing things ‘right,’ but I had to remind myself that I’m capable and that my skills are strong,” she said. “By the end of the project, I felt a lot more confident in my ability to handle something this big on my own, and that’s something I’ll definitely take with me moving forward.”

-Naomi Thomas