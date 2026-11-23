Throughout his career, Jon Wagner, ’93, has modelled himself after his professors from La Salle University’s Computer Science Program, striving to be someone who is always willing to help and collaborate with others.

Being selected as the winner of the 22nd Annual IT Leadership Award in 2026 was an opportunity for him to see how that commitment has paid off.

“I’ve always loved working with La Salle people,” Wagner said. “They’re always practical and curious, and they want to help people. That’s the culture I’ve always wanted to create around me, and seeing all of that come full circle and having an opportunity to reflect on that, it’s touching.”

Although his nomination was a surprise at first, after speaking with people in the lead-up to and at the award presentation, hosted in the Holroyd Atrium on Thursday, Nov. 5, Wagner was able to see the impact he’s had on his colleagues, many of whom attended and took the opportunity to thank him for the ways that he had helped them.

“It was a good acknowledgement of all the little things, all the little helps and people I’ve mentored over the years kind of accumulated into this connection from my past,” he said.

Wagner’s dedication to helping those around him stemmed from his time in the classroom at 20th and Olney, where the connections he made with faculty remain one of his college highlights.

“I had a really great relationship with most of my professors, particularly in the major when you have multiple classes with them,” he said. “The classes were small; they felt like real people; we worked on problems together; they helped you out, and I carried that attitude with me through my whole career.”

Those relationships even led to the first stop in Wagner’s working life, his mathematics professor connected him with the Strategic Management Group, where he spent his first two years post-graduation.

Frank Mosca, Ph.D., dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, and Jon Wagner, ’93.

Since then, Wagner has held senior technology focused roles at various organizations in the Philadelphia region, including GrubHub and Vivid Seats.

Throughout all of them, his Lasallian education has played a part.

“As I look back, it’s amazing how many of my early experiences showed up later in life,” he said. “No matter what business I went into or what career I went into, I found a skill that I learned at La Salle.”

His time in the food delivery industry, for example, used mathematical modelling techniques that he learned as a computer science major.

The ability to utilize everything he gained both at college and beyond has been greatly beneficial for Wagner as he’s made his way through his career, who told his daughter’s sixth-grade class that he got to do something different every day because he learned technology during their career fair.

“You get to build things and solve problems,” he said. “I’ve just always been a curious person, and I love solving problems. I’m a sucker for when someone gives me a problem that they haven’t solved yet, I want to help them.”

Being back on campus to receive his award and share those same insights with his peers, faculty, and current Explorers was an honor for Wagner. As well as having the chance to meet some new faculty and staff members—who all have the same values and priorities as his own professors—he had the chance to connect with current students, who he hopes to keep in touch with.

“Hopefully we’ll get some time over the next months to connect,” he said. “I love mentoring people; it’s one of the things I just enjoy doing.”

And he’d give those Explorers the same two pieces of advice he gave his daughter’s sixth- grade class.

“One is take the side quests because those are fun, those are interesting, those are where you learn things that compose with everything else you know,” he said.

The other is his own mantra for the year: engagement is the key to universal luck.

“Anything you do, be fully engaged. Pay attention, do your best,” he said. “When you’re engaged, that’s the person that people remember.”

-Naomi Thomas