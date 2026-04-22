“The best decision I ever made”

In his college application essay, Lawrence Mani, ‘26, likened himself to a plant that just needed the right environment to thrive. As he prepares for commencement, he knows that La Salle University has been that environment for him.

Mani, who moved to Upper Darby, Pa., from Sierra Leone, West Africa, in 2019, spent his high school English classes hearing about La Salle from his teacher and alumnus, Joseph Rogers, ‘18. Not knowing much about the college process in the United States, Mani decided to investigate what his teacher was talking about. Liking what he saw online, and with a desire to continue his education in a Catholic environment, Mani applied and was accepted to La Salle.

His next step was a visit to campus, to ensure that he liked it as much in person.

“During my first visit to La Salle, it was even better than what I initially saw online,” he said. “Thinking about the community, student-teacher class size ratio, opportunities around—just all the good stuff that I was impressed with or touched by.”

He wanted to be in classes where he could build connections and relationships with his professors and learn on a campus where he felt valued. Both of these desires were fulfilled by La Salle.

“I wanted to be in a place where I would be counted as someone in the community,” he said.

He felt that way from day one, when he was greeted by name at the start of the Honors Program orientation.

“I felt automatically a sense of community from that point,” he said. “Every assumption and guess about how La Salle was going to be were not wrong at all.”

The relationships he’s built at 20th and Olney, as well as the resources available and support from faculty and staff, have meant that Mani doesn’t feel as far away from Sierra Leone as he is.

“A lot of times I completely forget that I am an international student myself, just because of how much I’m welcomed in the community and how much I’ve immersed myself in the Lasallian community,” he said, adding that the diverse population filled with many other international students means he doesn’t feel like he’s going through it alone. “Obviously, I miss home, sometimes I wish I could be there over the breaks, but at the same time, I feel like I’m still home, away from home.”

That home away from home began during his freshman year, when he lived in St. Basil’s Court with most of the freshman class, and he considers himself lucky to have found the friends that he did.

“It was just so much fun,” he said. “I created bonds and it’s been the same relationship since freshman year to now.”

Mani’s connections extend far beyond just his social circle. The faculty that he’s worked with have all been incredibly supportive, he said, and he’s built relationships with the staff that keep campus running, like public safety officers and the dining staff.

The Christian Brothers have also been an important part of his experience at La Salle. He even went on runs with Br. Bako Bapio Pierre, F.S.C., MA ’23, a Brother who formerly lived at La Salle, during Mani’s freshman year.

“The Christian Brothers try to support us as much as possible so that we will complete our educational journey,” Mani said. “They do this usually by mentoring us.”

Br. Michael McGinniss, F.S.C., Ph.D., the same Brother that greeted Mani in the Honors orientation, has continued to serve as a mentor to him throughout his four years, helping him significantly as he planned for his future.

Mani has given just as much back to the community as they have given to him. As well as being in the Honors Program, the political science and international relations major is a resident assistant at St. Basil’s, a service scholar, a student worker at the information center, and president of the Student Government Association.

“The University provided me with so many resources and different clubs that I could be a part of,” he said. “Even if I wasn’t an executive board member, I still felt respected, and I was given the dignity I deserved, which goes back to the Lasallian values.”

His time in the Student’s Government Association has had the most impact on him, Mani said. He got involved in his freshman year, working his way up to deputy chief of staff and eventually student body president.

“It is exciting and it is a privilege being student body president at La Salle,” Mani said, adding that throughout his tenure he’s had the goal of listening to what students want. “I consider my leadership in a way where I want to give more to the community instead of gaining.”

While he’s enjoyed the experience greatly, it does come with some challenges, he said, one of them being that the role consumes a lot of his time. Working with his team and the other groups on campus has made it all worthwhile though, and the compliments and gratitude he’s received from others have inspired him to keep going.

“It’s given me the opportunity to do what I love,” Mani said. “Which is helping the community.”

Mani’s desire to contribute to society and his community also guided him when it came to picking his political science and international relations major. Although he came to the U.S. with the intention of being a lawyer one day, Mani instead found a passion for political science. In his sophomore year, that passion extended to international relations as well.

“I fell in love with the studies. Getting to learn about things not just around me, but around the world, and how we as young adults can make a positive change,” he said. “My experience at La Salle, just me being able to work with different groups of people and on leadership skills, this will probably be my chance to actually be the change that I want to see, and how I can impact not just my community, but the world at some point, no matter how small or big it is.”

His time in the Political Science and International Relations Program has been filled with faculty support and learning experiences, he said, including two internships during his tenure at La Salle.

His first was with Councilmember At-large Isaiah Thomas, where he helped the office with research and planning for the upcoming year, as well as getting an inside look into local government and having the chance to sit in on city council meetings.

Next, he went to the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, a nonprofit focused on connecting Philadelphia and its residents with the rest of the world. In this role, Mani has mentored middle school students and taught them about the United Nations as they approach a conference competition that they are taking part in. There’s also a professional development side to the internship which includes guest speakers and networking events.

On top of his internships and lessons in the classroom, Mani has also had the opportunity to go on service-learning trips to places like the McLaughlin Social Justice Institute of Lasallian Practice in Memphis, Tenn., where he spent two weeks learning about issues currently faced in this country.

“It goes back to why I said I wanted to go to a Catholic institution. I want to build on myself, not just in a classroom but holistically, where I can be great at academics and also someone with moral values,” he said. “Obviously, La Salle has definitely helped me to be a holistic student.”

This desire to create change and improvement in his community and beyond is driving Mani as he takes his next steps. After commencement, he’ll be going to Washington, D.C., to pursue a master’s degree in international development policy from Georgetown University.

He would eventually like to also get a doctoral degree and then go into diplomacy. Mani is also considering going into politics somewhere along the line.

“End goal is definitely advocate for my country, represent my country, Sierra Leone, and bring better empowerment,” Mani said. “Doing so by advocating for us to grow and develop socially and the political atmosphere as well.”

La Salle has helped him feel ready to take on all these challenges.

“La Salle gave me more hope and belief in myself that I am capable of doing great things. I’m so lucky and fortunate to be in such a community because there was something in me that I didn’t know, but La Salle helped me really explore that,” he said. “There are definitely more stairs to climb, but I would say, as of now, I have a strong background academically and in other aspects.”

As he reflects on his undergraduate years and prepares for his next steps, Mani is grateful for his time as an Explorer, where he found everything that he thought he would when he first started researching La Salle.

“It’s absolutely been a great time and if I was to sum it up in one word I would say growth. This includes physical, mental, spiritual, and a lot more other aspects,” Mani said. “I always tell people that coming to La Salle University is definitely the best decision I ever made in a lot of ways.”

-Naomi Thomas