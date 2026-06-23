The best of times

Jeremy Ortiz, ‘08, first played soccer when he was six years old. Since then, the sport has stayed with him through being a student-athlete at La Salle University, a professional playing career, a transition into working in finance, and now to coaching one of the newest indoor soccer teams in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL).

“I remember my first time playing very vividly,” Ortiz said.

He went with his dad to tryouts for a youth team, the Willingsboro Jaguars, at a local high school where he lived in Willingsboro, N.J. He made the team, and the rest was history.

“I was obsessed with the game, and any chance I got to kick the ball around, with my neighborhood friends playing pick up or with my Dad, Mom, and siblings in the backyard, I just couldn’t let it go” he said. “And I still have that same joy to this day.”

When it came time to look for colleges, Ortiz was scouted by a handful of schools in the tri-state area. After meeting Pat Farrell and Bob Wilkinson, then coaches of the Explorer men’s soccer team, La Salle started to stand out.

“I was at a college showcase in New Jersey at the time, and when they approached me, they gave me the breakdown of the school and the soccer program, how I would fit into their system, and I was intrigued right away,” Ortiz said. “Then when I went on my recruiting trip, I met some of the players and professors, walked around the campus, I felt this would be the right spot for me to continue my studies and still play soccer at a high level.”

As well as being close to where his family now lived in Mount Laurel, N.J., Ortiz also appreciated the size of La Salle’s classes, something which was important to him so that he could build relationships with his teachers and make the most of the academic elements of his time at 20th and Olney.

Jeremy Ortiz, ’08, playing at La Salle University.

Ortiz started as a finance major, but switched to the Communication Program, and has seen the benefits of all he learned in both.

“Although I switched majors after Sophomore year, I was fortunate to utilize both what I learned from my finance classes and what I learned about how to communicate effectively not only as a soccer player and coach, but also in my professional career working in the financial industry,” he said.

While Ortiz learned a lot during his time in the classroom, and is seeing the benefits in his career as an agent at New York Life Insurance Company, the soccer team that initially bought him to La Salle played a huge part in his Explorer experience.

Ortiz played on the team for his four years on campus, even acting as co-captain in his final year. He also received many accolades throughout his time as a student-athlete, including being named three times to the All A10 Conference Team, three times to the Philly Soccer Seven Team, and an NSCAA Regional All-American.

“It was the best of times,” he said. “The pre-seasons, the team bonding, home games, road trips, competing with your teammates day in and day out. You form these connections with them and over time they become your brothers.”

Ortiz’s love of the sport stayed with him after he graduated and, not wanting to have any regrets, he decided to pursue a professional playing career in the MASL.

“There was nothing else I wanted to do after I graduated,” he said. “My goal was to pursue playing professional soccer, so I took whatever opportunity that was in front of me.”

Starting at the Philadelphia KiXX, Ortiz played in the MASL for 12 years. His career took him to Baltimore, Md., Rochester, N.Y., Harrisburg, Pa., and even to Melbourne, Australia, where he played outdoor soccer for a season.

After a championship-winning 2016 season with the Baltimore Blast, Ortiz decided it was time for a change.

“I was able to travel, see the world, and live in different cities,” he said. “After almost 8 years of basically living on the road, I knew in my heart I wanted to come home and plant my roots.”

Also wanting to put the degree he worked so hard for to use, Ortiz settled in Philadelphia and started his career in finance.

Jeremy Ortiz, ’08, playing for the Baltimore Blast.

Soccer never went away, though. Ortiz continued to play professionally in the MASL for a couple of years in Rochester and Harrisburg, before transitioning to coaching, something he had done throughout his time as a player.

After his last playing season with the Harrisburg Heat in 2022, he was approached to help start a new indoor team in the MASL 3rd Division, the Philadelphia Spartans. During the 4-season run, Ortiz led them to the playoffs all 4 years, and twice to the finals. After four seasons, the team unfortunately wasn’t able to continue. But Ortiz’s coaching career did.

With that success came a new offer for Ortiz: to be assistant head coach of the newest MASL team, The Lehigh Valley Spirits. Based at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., the Division One indoor soccer team was formed in early 2026. Ortiz was recruited soon after, approached by the owners for his experience and knowledge of the local soccer scene.

“It was a tough offer to turn down,” he said. “They saw that I had the experience, and knew my history playing in the league. And when you have owners who have the same passion for the game as you do, it makes the job easier to work with them.”

The Spirits’ have signed their first eight players, and continue holding local tryouts as they build their roster. Preseason will start in November, with their first game scheduled for December of this year.

“It’s super exciting to be a part of the club and I am looking forward to this new challenge,” Ortiz said.

Getting involved with the Spirits at the same time as soccer is being celebrated on an international stage in Philadelphia and across the country highlights for Ortiz the core reason that the sport is so special to him.

“What I love about soccer is no matter what your background is, your culture, your identity, soccer is one language,” he said.

-Naomi Thomas