What to know about Homecoming and Family Weekend 2023 

It’s that time of year again, Explorers! Time to Explore. Connect. Celebrate.

Homecoming and Family Weekend will be held at 20th and Olney from Nov. 10-12, 2023. This year’s event includes a tented celebration on the tennis courts, a basketball doubleheader, Alumni Association Awards, family Mass, and more.

Here is your guide to the festivities:



Friday, Nov. 10

Class of 1973 50th Reunion and Alumni Association Awards

The weekend gets started with a private 50th Reunion Reception at 5 p.m. in the Founders’ Hall Edward J., ’63 and Darlene P. Fierko Atrium beginning. At 6 p.m., the atrium opens for a cocktail hour leading into the Alumni Association Award Presentations honoring Meg Kane, ’03, President and CEO of Signature 57, and nonprofit Savage Sisters Recovery. Dinner will follow.

Member of the Class of 1973? Register for 50th Reunion.

Register for the Alumni Association Awards Dinner.

The Masque presents: Mavericks

Check out student written and performed plays in the Dan Rodden Theatre at 7 p.m. (Free and no registration required)

Saturday, Nov. 11

Homecoming Tents on the Tennis Courts

It’s time to celebrate and reconnect. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. join fellow alumni, faculty, staff, parents, and students for food trucks, drinks, games, and more on the to the tennis courts. This is a free event to attend with pay as you go for food and drink. (RSVP encouraged).

Basketball doubleheader

Cheer on the Explorers during the La Salle women’s basketball game against American University in TruMark Financial Center at 12 p.m. The men’s basketball game tips off against Northeastern University at 3:30 p.m. Students receive free tickets to both games. Alumni and friends will need to purchase a ticket to enter.

Purchase Women’s Basketball tickets here.

Purchase Men’s Basketball tickets here.

Deke’s BBQ Post Game Happy Hour

Head over to Deke’s BBQ, located at 137 Berkley St., Philadelphia, PA, for a post-game celebration with alumni and friends. Enjoy great company, beverages, and Deke’s BBQ will be available for purchase.

The Masque presents: Mavericks

A repeat performance of student written and performed plays will be held in the Dan Rodden Theatre at 7 p.m. (Free and no registration required)

Sunday, Nov. 12

Family Mass

Come together for a Family Mass held in the De La Salle Chapel at 11 a.m.