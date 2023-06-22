La Salle successfully completes Charter Challenge in record-breaking fundraising year

Explorers came together to support La Salle students.

The La Salle community came together in a record-setting year for fundraising, nearly doubling philanthropic support for the University and its students.

Gifts to the University, including all cash and pledges, during the fiscal year that ended May 31 was the largest total in the last 20 years—surpassing $17 million. The University also successfully completed the Charter Challenge, a fundraising initiative with the goal of raising $10 million during the 2022-23 academic year, with 4,337 donors participating.

The Charter Challenge was announced by University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., during his Oct. 28 Inauguration address. The Charter Challenge was named after La Salle’s receipt of its charter from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania 160 years ago, in March 1863.

The lead gift to the Charter Challenge came from the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools—the religious community and teaching order that ministers Lasallian education across the world—who made a $3 million gift to the University. This gift was the first seven-figure gift to the University in the last five years.

Make a difference at La Salle University through a variety of avenues including a planned gift or an upcoming giving campaign. Or discuss a unique giving arrangement with La Salle’s Advancement team.

“The generosity of the Explorer community allows us to continue to preserve La Salle’s historic mission,” said President Allen. “Our total fundraising dollars nearly doubled last year’s totals and our unrestricted gifts were nearly tripled. Our La Salle alumni, along with parents, faculty, staff, students, and more, rallied together to show support for the University’s current and future students. Thank you to the Christian Brothers for jumpstarting this year of remarkable philanthropic support from the La Salle community.”

Here are a few other fundraising highlights:

The annual average gift increased 135% year-over-year

The number of major gifts grew by 47% over prior year

La Salle’s 10th annual Day of Giving, held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, reached nearly 2,125 gifts totaling more than $1 million. This was the third consecutive year La Salle’s Day of Giving exceeded $1 million and two years in a row with over 2,000 total gifts.

—Meg Ryan