2025 Day of Giving makes history

The La Salle community came together to make history for this year’s Day of Giving to help students be known for more.

La Salle’s 12th annual Day of Giving, held Wednesday, April 9, 2025, raised a record-breaking $1.9 million through more than 1,500 gifts from generous donors. This marked the fifth-consecutive year in which La Salle’s Day of Giving surpassed the philanthropic threshold of $1 million.

“On behalf of the entire La Salle community, I want say thank you to all who supported La Salle’s Day of Giving this year,” La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “The generosity of all who gave helps us provide an exceptional learning experience and the resources our students need to be known for more. Thank you for making a difference.”

Day of Giving (DoG) is a daylong philanthropic event calling on the wider La Salle community to contribute toward a brighter future for the University. It provides an opportunity for students, faculty, staff, alumni, Christian Brothers, and friends of the University to make a gift and be known for supporting our students. Among the beneficiaries was La Salle Athletics which saw a 112% increase in year-over-year donations.

“This was such an incredible showing of generosity by the Explorer faithful,” Freddie Pettit, vice president of university advancement, said. “The encouragement and positive energy were extraordinary, from our wonderful lead and challenge donors to our students making gifts of $20.25 to every single donor along the way. From every corner of campus, know of our deep appreciation for the support we saw on Day of Giving 2025.”

Campus was active throughout the day to build excitement as students participated in various activities including a scavenger hunt that unlocked donations in the name of student winners, arts and crafts activities in the Union, lawn games, and free food (including Humpty’s Dumplings and hot “DoGs”). For a $20.25 donation, graduating students received a special giving cord to wear during commencement ceremonies.

This Day of Giving also coincided with Mission and Heritage Week, a celebration of Lasallian values. The University joined together for a community dinner in the evening before the final DoG push that included the announcement of the Distinguished Lasallian Educator Awards honoring Daniel S. “Reg” Kim, lead student success coach and lecturer in the Department of Religion and Theology, and Kelly Daily, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the Communication and Expressive Arts Department.

Since its inception over a decade ago, Day of Giving has raised more than $8.4 million in support of La Salle.